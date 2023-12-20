How long do people in Ohio live? State ranks No. 38 in U.S. for life expectancy

Nobody can beat death. In Ohio, you're just likely to die sooner.

Between 2019 and 2020, life expectancy decreased for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The average across the U.S. was 76.4 years, down from 0.6 in 2020.

The CDC report ranks Ohio No. 38 in life expectancy. Residents in Ohio are expected to live about 75.3 years.

How does that measure up to other states? Here's what else to know about life expectancy in the U.S., and how Ohio stacks up, according to CDC national vital statistics reports.

What is Ohio's life expectancy as compared to other states?

Popular vacation destination Hawaii leads the charge with residents expected to live up to 80.8 years. For females, it's 83.8 years, and males clock in at about 77.6.

Mississippi ranked last in the country in life expectancy at 71.9 years. Males are lower at 68.6 years, while female life expectancy is higher at 75.2.

Ohio's life expectancy decreased 1.6 years from 2019 to 2020, down from 76.9 years to 75.3. Females are expected to live more than five years longer at 78.1 years, versus their male counterparts at 72.5.

States surrounding Ohio also see similar rankings. Indiana (No. 41), Kentucky (No. 47), and West Virginia (No. 50) all have life expectancy between 71.9 and 75.3 years.

The West Coast and New England tend to trend higher as well, with a majority of both regions ticking upward toward 80 years or more.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio life expectancy: How long do Ohioans expect to live?