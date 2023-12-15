Here’s how long a portion of Lake Shore Drive in Oshkosh will be closed

OSHKOSH — Lake Shore Drive, the road adjacent to Lake Winnebago near the Oshkosh Water Filtration Plant, will be closed between the two driveways to the plant for maintenance of an intake pipe at the plant.

The city said the work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

According to the city, a recent maintenance inspection revealed up to 60% of the 60-inch water intake pipe entry is blocked by sediment that built up over time.

The city declared an emergency in May to address the blockage and recently was granted authorization by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to do the maintenance work.

Anyone with questions about the road closure can contact Oshkosh Department of Public Works at 920-236-5065.

