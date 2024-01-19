Long prison term awaits man for rolling Minneapolis shootout that led to SUV hitting, killing teen

A long prison term awaits a man who admitted to his part in a rolling gun battle on a downtown Minneapolis street that resulted in one of the two vehicles hitting and killing a teenager standing at the corner with her scooter.

Christopher L. Walker, 35, of Fridley, pleaded guilty this week in Hennepin County District Court to third-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the late-night feud in the North Loop on Oct. 6, 2021, that killed Autumn Rose Merrick, 18, of Minneapolis, who was riding a scooter after leaving work.

The plea agreement between the County Attorney's Office and the defense calls for Walker to receive a term ranging from 21 ¾ to 24 ¼ years, with two-thirds of the time spent in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing by Judge Juan Hoyos is scheduled for March 18.

Co-defendant Marvel G. Williams, 35, of St. Paul, was sentenced in March to a term of 24 ¼ years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a gun possession count.

According to the charges:

Police responded to the sound of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. near N. 5th Street and 6th Avenue, where officers soon saw a black Range Rover speeding into the intersection and then heard a loud crash. The Range Rover hit a light pole and caught fire. The other vehicle, a silver Dodge Durango, rammed into a building.

Walker, Williams and another person in the Range Rover were seriously hurt.

A friend with Merrick said the two of them were riding scooters to the Holiday gas station at that intersection and standing on the corner where the Durango sped toward them. The friend said the Durango hit Merrick, pushed her into a building and left her trapped beneath the vehicle. Officers saw two bullet holes in the Durango.

Video surveillance from a nearby business appeared to show the Range Rover chasing the Durango just before they crashed.

Also this week, the driver of the Durango, 37-year-old Larvell Elmore, of St. Peter, Minn., was sentenced to a five-year term after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a gun while being a felon.

Elmore explained in October, when he entered his plea in writing, that "[I] was driving down the street and someone started shooting [at] me. [I] tried to get away, crashed my car and was hospitalized. The police searched my car and found an inoperable firearm."