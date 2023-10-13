Long-promised GLSDB munitions on their way to Ukraine — report

The Boeing/Saab joint venture is on track to deliver the first batch of Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to Ukraine soon, Global Defense Corp outlet reported on Oct. 13, citing a company official.

Besides the munitions themselves, the Ukrainian military will also receive launchers for GLSDBs. The manufacturer did not provide any further details.

On June 23, the Pentagon announced that GLSDBs, which the United States labeled as an "alternative to ATACMS," will not arrive in Ukraine before late 2023.

The GLSDB is a joint development of the U.S. company Boeing and Swedish Saab. These munitions can be launched from HIMARS and M270 rocket artillery systems, which Ukraine already possesses.

For target acquisition, the GLSDB uses an inertial navigation system and GPS. After launch, the bomb deploys its wings and glides to its intended target.

