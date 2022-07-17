'A long road ahead': Travis County victim counselors offer help after Uvalde shooting

On Raquel Pompey's first day in Uvalde, as she provided support to those afflicted by the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School, she noticed that the parents kept looking down at their children, making sure they were safe.

"It's a long road ahead," said Pompey, a victim services counselor in the homicide division of the Travis County district attorney's office. "For those who lost loved ones, there will always be an empty chair at the table."

The community in Uvalde has been grieving since the May 24 tragedy at Robb Elementary School, in which a gunman entered the building's fourth grade classrooms and killed 19 children and two teachers.

After the shooting, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association put out a call to district attorney's offices across the state to help bolster the support network in the Uvalde area, where the local DA's office had only one victim counselor on staff. Pompey was one of six counselors from the Travis County DA's office who helped out, along with counselors from the Austin Police Department.

"It's a small community, with limited resources," Pompey said. "I hope that the population — the community itself — does receive the services and the support it needs as it goes forward in healing from all of this."

Pompey worked in Uvalde for five days. Her colleague Fernando Medrano was there for 10 days. Both of them arrived in late June, after several other victim counselors had already worked shifts there.

Some of the stories their colleagues shared "were heart-wrenching," Pompey said. "Doing the work itself wasn't hard, because we've done it here in the office with our own survivors. But to have some of the survivors from Uvalde share their stories." She paused for a moment, collecting herself. "It was hard."

Each day, Pompey and Medrano worked in an air-conditioned tent dubbed the Resiliency Center, walking families through the Texas attorney general's crime victims compensation program, which covers costs such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income.

But, inevitably, the conversations they had with teachers, parents and others centered on the life-altering trauma they were enduring.

"Sometimes, on the first question, you can tell you had to put the application aside and do some counseling," Medrano said. "It became about that outpouring of emotion."

Soon after the shooting, Travis County DA José Garza told Neva Fernandez, who heads his office's victim services division, that if they got requests for counselors, they should send them.

"He expressed how important it was to provide support to victims of gun violence, regardless of where it happened," Fernandez said.

Pompey and Medrano do similar work in Travis County, though their clients are typically following an ongoing criminal case. The counselors often sit with the victims in court and keep them updated on the status of the case. They also help people draft victim impact statements, used throughout the criminal justice system by the prosecutor, judge, probation office and parole board to better understand the effect of the crime.

Pompey and Medrano said they were glad to be able to bring their time and skills to Uvalde.

"A piece of me is always going to be in Uvalde," Medrano said. "I hope that people don't forget about them. I just really hope that there will always be somewhere they can access help."

