'A long road': Johnstown police, AG's prosecutor salute Grandinetti sentencing in 2017 murder case

Aug. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Area law enforcement officials say they have been crossing paths with Mizzon Grandinetti — called a "threat to society" by a local judge — since he was 9 years old.

Grandinetti, 22, was convicted of murder in the first degree by a Cambria County jury in June for the shooting death of Barron Thomas Grumbling, 21, on May 1, 2017. On Aug. 10, Judge Patrick T. Kiniry handed down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kiniry said: "What I see is a young kid, and it just got worse and worse and worse. ... His conduct has no limits."

Grandinetti was tried for the same shooting in January, but a mistrial was declared over statements made by a witness.

Grumbling was shot multiple times in an alley in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown's West End in what police believe was an act of retaliation for Grandinetti's cousin being robbed by a group with which Grumbling was associated. Testimony at the retrial showed that Grumbling was not believed to be associated with the robbery.

Grandinetti has ties to other recent high-profile cases. His uncle, Shakir Mosi Smith, is serving a life sentence for ordering the death of confidential informant Carol Ashcom from prison in March 2015.

Grandinetti was named as the potential shooter of Ashcom in the grand jury presentment against Smith, but no shooter has been identified or charged, and the case remains open, according to the West Hills Regional Police Department.

Grandinetti was one of four teens convicted of felony weapons and drug possession charges in January 2018. During testimony in that Cambria County trial, Grandinetti said: "I like guns. I always have multiple guns."

The following year, Grandinetti, then 19, and Shyheim Shakir Smith, Shakir Mosi Smith's son, pleaded guilty to drug charges connected with a traffic stop in September 2018.

In Shakir Mosi Smith's 2020 murder trial, a witness gave testimony describing the alleged "Lynch Mob" criminal organization investigators said was run by Smith out of Johnstown's Prospect section.

The group was made up largely of his sons and nephews, including Grandinetti, Tribune-Democrat archives of trial coverage show.

'There isn't a winner'

Following the announcement of Grandinetti's sentence, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said that he was "ecstatic" that the department was able to not only close the case, but also get the life sentence.

The case went unsolved for more than three years before Grandinetti was arrested after a witness came forward.

"The thing that I think was significant is that our detectives just continued to work this case," Miller said. "This has been a long road and we kept working, and with the help of the community — I mean, it really took a lot of people coming in and talking to us and finally understanding that this is a bad, bad situation and we need to help — that actually kind of pushed us through to the end to the finish line."

Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, of the state office's Drug Strike Force Section, prosecuted the case against Grandinetti along with Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham.

Madeira said the life sentence was "wholly appropriate."

"This is a situation in which no one wins, right?" Madeira said. "Because the victim is never coming back and, frankly, the life of the young man who was the defendant is never going to be the same either. So there isn't a winner, except for the idea of justice, the idea that you can't do it — you can't take another human being's life and get away with it."

Madeira said he was happy with the outcome, but there is still a sober reminder with the verdict.

"While I am happy with the verdict, because I believe it's the right one," he said, "it's not like you fist-bump and high-five, because that's not the appropriate response. There still are people that are dead, or someone at the age of 22 who is going to spend the rest of his natural life in prison."

Both Madeira and Miller said that efforts are ongoing in other unsolved homicides in the city.

Out of the more than 30 homicide cases that remain open dating back to the 1970s in Cambria County, 21 are in the city of Johnstown; 18 of those cases have occurred since 2013 and six of those cases — through Tuesday — happened this year.

There was a double-fatal shooting Wednesday in the city's Cambria City neighborhood.

Miller said that one of the key developments that brought the Grumbling homicide case forward was cooperation from those involved. The same is needed in other cases that remain open, he said.

"That is crucial for every case. We need the community to come in and talk to us," Miller said. "We need them to understand that if they help us, we will get these people in jail. They don't have anything to fear.

"We are going to get this done a lot of times. We just run into the point where, OK, we need community help now. We need to know what's going on in order to find that new clue or find that road to go down on the investigation."

Madeira said that while he cannot be specific, his office has been called on to assist Johnstown police on a number of the homicide cases that remain open.

"This isn't something we're going to drop and move on to other things," he said. "It doesn't mean we're not going to investigate other crimes. I have other responsibilities as a Drug Strike Force attorney, but as more information comes in, if people are willing to talk to us, we're willing to continue.

"And we are going to continue investigating, turning over the stones we can turn over, and hopefully assisting the district attorney's office and the city to solve all of these ... other shootings and homicides that have occurred over the last couple of years."