A long-running Italian restaurant closes one of its Midlands locations

A long-running Italian restaurant in the Midlands has closed its doors.

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana has shuttered its location at 2736 North Lake Drive in the Irmo area, according to a Saturday post from the business on Facebook. The Google listing for the Irmo restaurant tabs it as “permanently closed.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved Irmo location after 15 and a half wonderful years,” owners Adam and Betsy Huneau wrote on Facebook. “Since opening our doors, this location has not just been a place of business, but a thriving community hub, filled with cherished memories and friendships.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported us through the years. Your loyalty and patronage have been the cornerstone of our success, and it has been a privilege to serve you.”

The Alodia’s location at 101 West Main St. in Lexington, near the Icehouse Amphitheater, remains open.

The Lexington Alodia’s ran into controversy during the summer when employees temporarily closed the restaurant after they said they had not been paid on time. The Lexington location reopened a couple weeks later after Alodia’s brought in employees from the Irmo location to run the restaurant.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation eventually fined the Lexington Alodia’s $2,100 for not paying employees on time.

The Irmo location of Alodia’s had been listed as temporarily closed after the company brought in workers from the Irmo store to run the Lexington store. The Irmo location briefly reopened in October, but then closed again. Now it appears the spot on North Lake Drive is shuttered for good.

“The memories and relationships we’ve built in Irmo will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Alodia’s said on Facebook. “We look forward to welcoming you at our Lexington location and hope you will join us there for more memorable experiences.”