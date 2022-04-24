Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

The Daily Beast

CNNSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday morning, calling the California congressman a “liar” and “traitor” over revelations that he privately told House Republicans that then-President Donald Trump was to blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and would recommend that he resign.In a series of audio recordings obtained by The New York Times, McCarthy not only contradicted his public comments by suggesting Trump should step down but he also claim