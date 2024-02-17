How long will the solar eclipse darkness last your city? Explore these interactive maps.

Millions of Americans are about to find themselves directly in the path of a total solar eclipse that will shroud a lengthy swath of the nation in temporary darkness as it makes its way across the continent.

The Great American Eclipse, the first of its kind since 2017, will chart a path of totality April 8 along a southwest-to-northeast line through North America.

Daylight will give way to sudden darkness for a few brief minutes that day as the orbiting moon will appear as the same size as the sun, completely blocking its light. Many animals will fall silent while other nocturnal creatures will stir during the resulting "totality," whereby observers can see the outmost layer of the sun's atmosphere known as the corona.

The 115-mile-wide path of totality will pass over portions of Mexico and the United States, ending in Canada. In the U.S. alone, hundreds of cities and smaller towns in 13 states lie along the path, providing a glimpse to an estimated 31 million Americans of a spectacular sight not often seen, according to eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler at GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

These interactive maps provide a closer look at which U.S. cities are on the path, when the totality will reach them and how long the darkness will last.

On April 8, skygazers along the wide-sweeping arc of the Great North American Eclipse's path will step outside to catch a rare glimpse of the sun while the Earth becomes shrouded in darkness.

Eclipse path of totality cuts across 13 U.S. states

Mexico's pacific coast will be the first location in continental North America to experience totality, which will occur at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA.

As the moon's shadow travels northeast, totality in the U.S. will begin at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas. From there, the path will cut diagonally across the country before ending around 3:33 p.m. EDT in Lee, Maine, according to nationaleclipse.com.

Along the way, periods of darkness could last a mere few seconds or, in some cities, could surpass four minutes.

Here's a map with just some of the larger cities in each of the 13 states to show how the duration of totality will vary along the path:

Millions of people in hundreds of cities could experience totality

All told, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are located on the eclipse's path of totality. Some of the major cities include:

Dallas and San Antonio, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis

Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio

Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, New York

Erie, Pennsylvania

Additionally, small parts of Tennessee and Michigan are also expected to experience the eclipse, NASA says.

This zoomable map provides a closer look at cities along the path, when totality will arrive there and how long totality will last:

In the United States, the eclipse's path will end before visiting the maritime provinces of Canada, according to estimates.

You may want to see it while you can: For North America, the next total solar eclipse won't be until 2033, according to NASA.

Eclipse festivals, watch parties on the schedule

Such a rare even is sure to attract skygazing tourists unlucky enough to live outside the path of totality.

Fortunately, many cities that will experience the total eclipse are planning plenty of festivities for tourists and locals alike.

This map, courtesy of Kristian Campana at festivalguidesandreviews.com, includes locations of watch parties, music festivals and more all tied to the eclipse's arrival:

2024 total solar eclipse map

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 solar eclipse interactive maps: Cities on path, totality duration