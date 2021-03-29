Long spaceflights and endurance swimming can 'shrink the heart'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Rincon - Science editor, BBC News website
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Spending very long periods of time in space has something in common with extreme endurance swimming: both can cause the heart to shrink.

That's the conclusion of a study that compared the effects of astronaut Scott Kelly's year in space with a marathon swim by athlete Benoît Lecomte.

Both remove the loads on the heart that are usually applied by gravity, causing the organ to atrophy.

Exercise wasn't enough in either case to counteract the changes to the heart.

The study was led by Dr Benjamin Levine, professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and is published in the journal Circulation.

The research has implications for very long-duration journeys in space - such as the expeditions to Mars which Nasa plans to mount in coming decades.

"One of the things we've learned over many years of study, is that the heart is remarkably plastic. So the heart adapts to the load that's placed on it," Professor Levine told BBC News.

"In spaceflight, one of the things that happens, is you no longer have to pump blood uphill, because you're not pumping against gravity."

Scott Kelly spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to allow scientists to study the effects of long-duration flights on the human body.

On 5 June 2018, Benoît Lecomte embarked on an effort to swim the Pacific Ocean, having previously traversed the Atlantic.

He swam 2,821km over 159 days, eventually abandoning the attempt.

Swimming for very long periods also changes the loads placed on the heart by gravity because the person is in a horizontal position rather than vertical.

Lecomte swam an average of 5.8 hours per day, sleeping for around eight hours each night. This meant that he was spending between nine and 17 hours each day in a supine state.

Scientists sometimes use bed rest studies to simulate spaceflight because lying down eliminates the head-to-foot gradient that places a load on the heart. But Prof Levine said water immersion for long periods in a prone position is an even better model for time spent in orbit.

"Now you take away the head-to-foot gradient and then you put the person in the water, so you adjust that gradient too. It's just about like being in space," said Prof Levine, who is also director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine, a collaboration between UT Southwestern and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Ben Lecomte swimming in the ocean
Ben Lecomte swimming in the ocean

Because both men were no longer pumping blood uphill, as Prof Levine puts it, their hearts began to lose mass.

"When we look at the left ventricle [of the heart] we see about a 20-25% loss in total mass over the four or five months that Mr Lecomte was swimming," said co-author James MacNamara, also from the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"We saw specifically 19% and 27% of mass lost for Captain Kelly over the year."

Exercise, however, counteracts the process of mass loss. Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are already subjected to an intense exercise regime to mitigate the muscle and bone wastage that also occurs in orbit.

Even so, this exercise regime wasn't enough to prevent the heart atrophy seen in Captain Kelly.

At the start of the study, researchers had wondered whether the amount of physical exercise Mr Lecomte was doing in the water might be enough to prevent the heart tissue wasting.

"I absolutely thought that Ben's heart would not atrophy. That's one of the nice things about science - you learn the most when you find things you didn't expect," said Prof Levine.

"It turns out when you swim for that many hours a day, it's not like Michael Phelps, he's not swimming as hard as he can."

Instead, Mr Lecomte kicked his legs relatively lightly throughout. "It's just not that much activity. Low levels of physical activity do not protect the heart from adapting to the absence of gravity," said Prof Levine.

The heart adaptations, however, aren't long-term - both men's hearts returned to normal once they were back on terra firma.

But chambers in the heart known as the atria expand in space, in part because of changes in the way fluid passes through. This might lead to a condition called atrial fibrillation, where the heart beats fast and in an irregular manner. It can impair exercise, but might also lead to stroke in some cases.

There's also another risk to this vital organ from space travel. The higher radiation levels in space might accelerate coronary heart disease. Astronauts are screened for atherosclerosis, but they are generally middle-aged when they go into space and scientists know this is a problem that builds with age.

A heart attack is one of the most catastrophic medical emergencies that could occur in space.

Prof Levine is part of a Nasa programme called Cipher that will send another 10 astronauts into space for one-year missions. The researchers will subject the crew members' hearts to a number of different tests and high-tech scanning methods for a more detailed picture of heart function in space.

Follow Paul on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Phelps on the pandemic's impact on mental health struggles: 'It honestly destroys me'

    Michael Phelps is best known as a former Olympic swimmer – but he's also made waves being vocal about his mental health challenges.

  • Covid-19: Mexico revises coronavirus death toll up by 60%

    The revised figures indicate Mexico has the second highest number of Covid-related deaths in the world.

  • Robert Rodan Dies: Actor Who Played ‘Dark Shadows’ Frankenstein Monster Was 83

    Robert Rodan, an actor whose brief career made a lasting impact on young Dark Shadows fans enthralled by his performance as the supernatural soap’s Frankenstein-like character Adam, died March 25 of heart failure in Oregon. He was 83. His death was announced on the Dark Shadows newsletter Shadowgram. The imposing Rodan, born Robert Trimas in […]

  • Officials say ship blocking the Suez Canal could be free Sunday night

    The head of the Suez Canal Authority says that, if a spring high tide Sunday night helps their efforts in the way they hope, the MV Ever Given may be able to move by the end of Sunday.

  • Climate change: Consumer pose 'growing threat' to tropical forests

    Imports of coffee, cocoa and beef in rich countries cause the loss of almost four trees per person per year.

  • N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

    North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North’s recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The U.N. Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

  • 7 Sustainable Running Shoes For Some Eco-Friendly Exercise

    Over the past couple of years, sustainability has woven itself into nearly every aspect of our lives. From making plastic-free swaps in our beauty routines to investing in reusable straws and sandwich bags, creating earth-friendly, sustainable habits no longer seems niche — it’s the new norm. You may be in the market for upgrading your running shoes if you’re doing intense cardio workout videos from your living room, or you’re lucky enough to have a treadmill at home, so we’ve rounded up the best consciously-made sneakers that don’t sacrifice performance for eco-friendliness. From innovative designs from dominant activewear brands like Adidas and Nike, to newcomers like Veja and Allbirds that were founded as sustainable alternatives to the traditional options, here are the best sustainable sneakers to shop now.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Saucony Jazz Court RFGThis newly-launched, plastic-free sneaker is made from seven renewable eco-friendly materials: Cotton, jute, wool, rubber, wood, gardenia, and beet. It’s the sustainable evolution of the brand’s iconic Jazz silhouette, which was first released in 1981.Saucony Jazz Court RFG, $, available at SauconyHOKA Clifton 7In 2016 HOKA joined the United Nations Global Compact, which is one of the largest corporate sustainability initiatives. They’ve also established their own sustainability goals focusing on waste, water, materials & clean energy.HOKA One Clifton 7, $, available at HOKA Oneadidas 4D Run 1.0 Parley ShoesOcean plastic has been transformed into a sleek running sneaker thanks to Adidas’ collab with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental collective of creative leaders dedicated to raising awareness of ocean conservation efforts.Adidas 4D RUN 1.0 Parley Shoes, $, available at AdidasAllbirds Wool Dasher MizzlesIf you can believe it, Allbirds’ Wool Dasher Mizzles are made with virtually none of the conventional materials you’d expect in a running shoe: Ethically-sourced ZQ Merino wool forms the upper, and the laces are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester derived from a single plastic water bottle.Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles, $, available at AllbirdsVeja Condor Running SneakerFrench sneaker brand Veja has been committed to making sustainable footwear since its inception, and its first-ever running shoe, the Condor, is made from recycled plastic and a consciously-sourced rubber sole.VEJA Condor Running Sneakers, $, available at Free PeopleNike Air Max Bella TR 3According to the brand, all Nike Air soles designed since 2008 (which, as hard to believe it, is over a decade ago!) are made with a minimum of 50% recycled manufacturing waste, in addition to 100% renewable energy sources.Nike Air Max Bella TR 3, $, available at ZapposThe Tread RunnerEverlane’s Tread Runner sneaks are comprised of natural and recycled rubber that’s 94.2% free of virgin plastic. Plus, the brand's committed to completely offsetting its carbon footprint via a partnership with NativeEnergy.)Everlane The Tread Runner, $, available at EverlaneASICS Edo Era Tribute Pack - LAUNCHING 4/24a new line of running and SportStyle shoes that incorporate recycled polyester made from PET bottles in the upper material. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Best Eco-Friendly Bedding Brands6 Conditioner Bars For Soft, Shiny HairAn Evergreen List Of Our Fave Sustainable Brands

  • EY drops appeal against $10.8m whistleblower payment

    The professional services giant was appealing against a judge's order to pay a whistleblower $10.8m.

  • Haas F1 Rookie Nikita Mazepin Already Has Nickname He'd Rather Not Hear Again

    Media outlet and social media latching on to Haas driver's 'Maze-Spin' Moniker.

  • Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway

    The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd went on trial Monday, with prosecutors promptly showing the jury the video of Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the Black man's neck for several minutes as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off and Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe. In opening statements, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that the number to remember was 9 minutes, 29 seconds — the amount of time Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee last May in the case that triggered scattered violence and a national reckoning over racial injustice. The white officer “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up,” even after a handcuffed Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went motionless, Blackwell said.

  • Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

    Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Here is why so many Miami Open players got their start on South Florida tennis courts

    They were born in far-flung cities all over the world, from Moscow to Furtwangen, Germany to Harrisburg, Pa. to Osaka, Japan. But they – or in most cases, their families -- wound up uprooting their lives to move to South Florida in search of year-round tennis weather, better coaching and competition, hard and clay courts, and an ever-growing number of tennis academies famous for turning junior prospects into pro players.

  • Dr. Marc Siegel: Potential Wuhan lab COVID-19 origins need to be taken ‘seriously,’ ‘not dismissed’

    Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Former CDC Director’s opinion that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab.

  • Tennessee flooding that sidelined NASCAR’s dirt race nothing new for Bristol family

    Bobby Duncan, his wife, and daughter live less than a mile from Bristol Motor Speedway, and understands why the parking lot and surrounding area may have flooded.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

    Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said. Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday. The female victim was in her late 20s, but was not named in a police statement.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.