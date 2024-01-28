Out of service: When and how long will the St. Johns River Ferry be shut down this time?

The St. Johns River Ferry will be out of service for three weeks beginning Feb. 5 for upgrades and engine maintenance, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced after a 14-week shutdown about the same time last year.

The work includes installing catwalk access and mooring bollards at Fort George Island side. It will also include updates to warehouse equipment and systems, improved signage, the preservation and refurbishment of the bridge gantry and replacement of the approach slab, the JTA said. Service resumes Feb. 26.

“We understand how important this service is to the community,” JTA CEO Nat Ford Sr. said. “We’re working with our partners both to reduce the time the vessel is unavailable to our customers, while ensuring that the ferry will provide the best possible service for years to come.”

This follows what was initially planned as an 11-week shutdown to begin Jan. 14 of last year that was pushed back to Jan. 25 and extended to May 2.

JTA officials said the schedule for the routine maintenance was set back "due to both supply chain issues for the vessel components and to minimize downtime of the service for our customers as much as possible."

The River Ferry can carry 40 vehicles to the north and south ends of Florida A1A, linking Mayport Village and Fort George Island. The trip takes roughly 5 minutes and departs every half hour as opposed to about a 24-mile drive around

The JTA took over the operation of the St. Johns River Ferry in 2016.

For further updates and information about the service go to ferry.jtafla.com.

