Long-standing Beaufort County employee dead after Monday night shooting on St. Helena

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting death of a Beaufort County employee on St. Helena Monday night.

At around 11 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to a “man down” on Club Bride Road near Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. Whey they arrived they found a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds laying in the road.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released, but he was a long-standing Beaufort County employee, according to Angela Veins, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office.

Investigators are currently tracking any known associates or acquaintance of the man who may have been in contact with him leading to his death.

An autopsy for the man is scheduled for today, but has not been performed, according to a representative from the coroner’s office.

The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Master Sgt. Jason Malphrus at (843) 255-3233 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111