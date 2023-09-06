Long standoff in Moscow ends in arrest

Sep. 6—Police arrested an armed 54-year-old suspect following a six-hour standoff with police Tuesday morning at a Moscow apartment.

The Latah County regional SWAT arrested Thomas Adams around 8:05 a.m. at his 110 S. Almon St. apartment after tear gas and negotiations failed to get him to surrender.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Adams allegedly fired rounds into the community from an unknown type of weapon. There were no injuries.

"It appears rounds did penetrate outside of the apartment," Dahlinger said.

He did not know if any of those rounds struck neighboring residences.

Police first heard 911 calls from multiple citizens reporting gunshots at 2:05 a.m. on the 100 block of South Almon Street.

Police heard gunshots when they arrived at the scene and called in assistance from Latah County Sheriff's Office, Pullman Police, Washington State University Police, Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

The neighboring residences were evacuated. In response to the incident, West Park Elementary closed for the day and the University of Idaho sent out an emergency alert.

Police closed multiple streets to secure a perimeter while they negotiated with Adams.

Dahlinger said Adams did not respond to the negotiator and police fired nonlethal tear gas to subdue him. When that was unsuccessful, SWAT entered his residence and arrested him without incident.

"No officers fired any lethal rounds during the incident," Dahlinger said.

He added a Taser was used during the arrest. Adams was charged with unlawfully discharging a weapon, disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers. He made his first court appearance in Latah County County Magistrate Court. Dahlinger said there may be additional charges depending on the ongoing investigation.

Dahlinger said there is no further threat to the community. Adams' alleged motive was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Windows at the residence as well as a door leading to an outside porch were damaged at the apartment. The apartment was taped off by police Tuesday morning after the arrest.

