After long standoff, Waukesha police arrest sex offender suspected of probation violation

WAUKESHA - Authorities forcibly took a registered sex offender into custody Monday afternoon at a large Waukesha apartment complex following a four-hour standoff with police acting on a probation violation warrant.

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested at Sunset Apartments, in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road, at about 6:35 p.m., ending a tense stretch in which Waukesha police earlier removed a woman and her children from the apartment where the man had been holed up.

According to police, the man was wanted on several warrants, but the one that concerned them most was one for a probation violation tied to his conviction for child exploitation/enticement.

"Investigators were made aware that there were children inside the residence and the relationship between the suspect on the children was unknown," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in a news release Monday evening.

After the woman and children were extracted, the man refused to surrender, keeping police at bay with a warning. "The suspect made comments that he would not go back to jail without a fight," Baumann said.

After continuing to ignore negotiators' attempts to communicate with him, the man remained under surveillance by police, who eventually forced their way into the residence and tried to subdue the man.

Authorities used a Taser, and then struggled to secure him to a backboard and gurney so that he could be transported for a hospital for evaluation.

"We were concerned for his volatile behavior," Baumann said.

Witnesses said close to a dozen police vehicles were on the scene during the afternoon. Police said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office also provided an armored vehicle used during the tactical situation.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

