After a long struggle, Erin is getting back on her feet. She hopes Lend a Hand will help

Editor's note: The following profile was submitted by Aspire Health Alliance for The Patriot Ledger's Lend a Hand campaign. The person's name has been changed to protect their privacy.

Erin struggled after college. It was a difficult transition, and her drug use made things worse. She ended up hospitalized at age 28, and repeated hospitalizations followed. She spent time in a homeless shelter.

She now lives in a group home in Braintree and is making progress. She is looking for a job; attends bi-weekly therapy sessions; joined the Atlantic Clubhouse in Quincy, an organization that supports those with mental health struggles; and plans to return to a master's program in nonprofit management.

"I am considered disabled for psychiatric reasons, but am recovering," she told Aspire Health Alliance.

She receives Social Security Disability Income and food stamps, and has been approved for a Department of Mental Health rental assistance housing voucher.

"The most difficult personal aspects of this way of life, for me, is the stigma," she said. "Knowing that I do not work right now, and that everyone seems so different from me when I go out places, is the most difficult."

She is looking forward to having an apartment, and hopes Lend a Hand can help her furnish it.

"Lend a Hand would help me by allowing me to create a home space that I can feel comfortable in," she said. "Having been to a homeless shelter, this is the most important thing to me in life. This is why I am so grateful for the (group living environment), but it is time to move on from it."

Who does Lend a Hand help?

Donations to Lend a Hand help fund the social services programs and resources for its three partner organizations: the South Shore Community Action Council, Quincy Community Action Programs Inc. and Aspire Health Alliance. Lend a Hand only takes monetary donations, which go to the agencies. We invite you to open your heart and wallet to help your South Shore neighbors.

About Lend a Hand

Lend a Hand, The Patriot Ledger's annual holiday charitable program, began in 1998 and has raised more than $3.3 million for South Shore families and people in need.

