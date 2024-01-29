How long will the sunshine last before it rains in Sacramento? Here’s what the forecast says

Sacramento’s warm sunny weather has been nice shift from the gloomy wet conditions we had last week, but come Wednesday more rain is headed our way.

A storm system is forecast to move in late Tuesday through the end of the week, and is forecast to bring “moderate to heavy rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty southerly wind” conditions, the National Weather Service advised on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the heaviest part of the storm this week, as an atmospheric river will move through interior Northern California, according to the weather service.

Sacramento forecast

After a record-high for Jan. 28 of 73 degrees on Sunday and another forecast daily high Monday, temperatures are expected to slowly start to drop as the week progresses, according to the weather service five-day forecast.

Early morning fog is forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 67 degrees and overnight lows of 51 degrees.

After 11 a.m. Wednesday, showers are predicted to start in the Sacramento area. Highs will reach 61 degrees and lows continue to stay at 51 degrees.

Showers will continue through Thursday, with a possibility of a thunderstorm to strike the area before 11 a.m. Temperature highs will reach 59 degrees and lows will dip to 44 degrees.

In the Sacramento metro area, roughly an inch and a half to about 2 inches of rain are forecast to fall, said Jeffery Wood, weather service meteorologist.

In the Valley, the storm is forecast to drop between 1 to 4 inches of rain, with the heaviest rainfall to hit the northern Sacramento Valley, according to the weather service. The foothills are forecast to get 2 to 4 1/2 inches of rain, with the heaviest rainfall being north of Interstate 80.

Friday there will be a chance of continued showers, but only before 5 p.m. Highs will reach 59 degrees and overnight lows will continue to dip, reaching 39 degrees.

“Most of the precipitation, in the valley like around Sacramento, should be out of the area by Friday,” Wood said. “But there’s definitely a chance of a wraparound shower or something to linger around the area.”

Warm & dry conditions are expected today into Tuesday, before a storm system moves in late Tuesday thru the end of the week. Plan ahead for moderate to heavy rain, heavy mountain snow & gusty southerly winds especially Wednesday-Thursday.



Forecast: https://t.co/7FMe5tvLcs #CAwx pic.twitter.com/icglGglmNS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 29, 2024

Flood watch in Sacramento

Heavy rain will bring potential for flooding concerns in the Sacramento area. The weather service issued a flood watch in place from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

“Ponding of water on roadways, rises on rivers and creeks, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will all be possible,” the weather service said Monday.

Moderate to heavy rain will bring flooding concerns mid to late week. Ponding of water on roadways, rises on rivers and creeks, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will all be possible. Plan ahead for wet weather Wednesday-early Friday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tIOOG3nrWT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 29, 2024

Weather officials are advising motorist to refrain from driving through flooded roads.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.