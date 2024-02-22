How long will AT&T outage last? What we know now

AT&T is working on restoring its network Thursday after outages rippled throughout the Rochester region and the rest of the nation.

As of 10:15 a.m. CT, AT&T said three-quarters of their network has been restored. An exact timeline has not yet been provided by the company but their website states they "are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers."

As of 12:40 p.m. ET, around 15,000 AT&T customers were reporting outages, according to Downdetector. The outages appeared to decrease dramatically from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

AT&T is working to restore its network after thousands of outages were reported nationwide Thursday.

A surge in outage reports by cellular customers began early Thursday morning, USA TODAY reported, and seemed to peak between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, with more than 70,000 AT&T users reporting outages.

Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T, shared an identical statement after over 10,000 Cricket Wireless customers were also reporting outages.

Outage map: Track AT&T service interruptions in Rochester

Verizon, T-Mobile say operations are normal

Other carriers are saying their networks are operating normally, despite reports of outages Thursday.

"Verizon's network is operating normally," a Verizon representative said in a written response Thursday. "Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

And according to T-Mobile's website, the company did not experience an outage either.

"Our network is operating normally," the website said. "Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks."

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AT&T outage: How long will service outage last? What we know now