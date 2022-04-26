At a long table, Putin tells the UN Secretary General that he was counting on an agreement with Ukraine

ukrpravda@gmail.com (Ukrayinska Pravda)
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Alona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:02 At a long negotiating table, Russian President Vladimir Putin told UN Secretary-General Ant&oacute;nio Guterres that he was counting on "an agreement with Ukraine on the diplomatic track." Source: pro-Kremlin media RIA Novosti According to Putin: "Russia expects to reach an agreement with Ukraine on the diplomatic track. We are holding negotiations and not abandoning them. In addition, we managed to achieve a major breakthrough in the talks in Istanbul." Background: Ant&oacute;nio Guterres arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, 26 April, to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine. Later, on Thursday, 28 April, he intends to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. On 24 April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the possible resumption of talks with Russia, and the evacuation of blockaded Ukrainian military personnel and civilians. Ant&oacute;nio Guterres also spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday 24 April to discuss the situation in Mariupol and Kherson. On 19 April, the UN Secretary-General called for a four-day Holy Week humanitarian pause beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Easter Sunday, April 24th, to allow for the opening of a series of humanitarian corridors. However, Russia continued to carry out artillery shelling and airstrikes on Ukrainian cities on Easter, particularly on "Azovstal" in Mariupol. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has accused the UN of condoning Russian war and the murder of innocent civilians by Russian aggressors. In his opinion, the UN ignores Russia's war crimes because Russia possesses nuclear weapons.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainians Upset That UN Chief António Guterres Will Meet With Vladimir Putin

    The U.N. secretary-general has announced he will meet separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Putin refuses to give Ukraine security guarantees before decisions on Crimea and Donbas

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 20:45 President Vladimir Putin of Russia said that Russia cannot sign Ukraine’s security guarantees before the territorial issues around Crimea and Donbas are addressed.

  • Putin agrees to UN, Red Cross help to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant -U.N

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to U.N. and International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) involvement in the evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, the United Nations said on Tuesday. During a meeting in Moscow, Putin and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation at the huge Azovstal steel plant, where the last Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol are hunkered down after months of Russian siege and bombardment.

  • In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin'

    Insider traveled to the breakaway state of Transnistria, which Russia claims is being oppressed, days before a series of explosions there.

  • Putin breaks out the Kremlin's ridiculously long table to meet with the head of the UN

    The infamous 13-foot-long white table has been used during Putin's meetings with other high-profile leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron.

  • France's victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

    When Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as France's president and wished him “success in your activities,” the Russian leader probably was being more polite than sincere. As he embarks on a second term, with the intention of keeping France at the forefront of international efforts to force Putin to change course in Ukraine, Macron has given a green light for the delivery of modern artillery pieces to Kyiv that could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country. Used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts, they represent a step up in France's assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

  • Animated map shows how Russia's attempt to seize Kyiv failed during the first 2 months of war

    Russian forces launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region after failing to capture the capital city of Kyiv.

  • Rand Paul echoes Putin's talking points on Ukraine while arguing with Blinken over Russia's motives for invading

    Though Paul said there was no justifying Russia's invasion, he also parroted Putin's rhetoric about NATO and Ukraine's history.

  • Russian invaders disguising mass grave in Manhush, says Mariupol City Council

    Invading Russian forces are disguising a mass grave in the town of Manhush to hide the real number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the port city of Mariupol, the press service of Mariupol City Council reported on the Telegram messenger on April 25.

  • Putin is no longer interested in negotiating with Ukraine and just wants to seize as much territory as possible instead, report says

    Vladimir Putin initially believed in a peace deal with Ukraine but has since changed his mind, people close to him told the Financial Times.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

    Officials in Poland and Bulgaria said Tuesday that Russia is suspending their countries' natural gas deliveries after they refused to pay for their supplies in Russian rubles. The governments of the two European Union and NATO members said Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting the gas supplies starting Wednesday. The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros.

  • Secretary Blinken argues with Senator Rand Paul on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations following his weekend trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.

  • Poland confirms T-72 tank delivery to Ukraine, with Challenger 2 tanks to fill gap

    Poland’s prime minister has confirmed the country supplied its Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.

  • The US needs a new approach to producing weapons. Just look at Ukraine.

    Thomas G. Mahnken argues it is imperative for the United States and its allies to both increase their munitions capacity and adopt innovative approaches to munitions production.

  • Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

    The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training — exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. If Ukraine can hold off the Russians, its accumulating arsenal of Western weapons could have a transformative effect in a country that has, like other former Soviet republics, relied mainly on arms and equipment from the Soviet era.

  • UK's Johnson says Putin has room to withdraw from Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect any further Russian military failures in Ukraine to push President Vladimir Putin into using tactical nuclear weapons there, saying he had room to manoeuvre and end the conflict. Asked by Talk TV if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said: "No, I don't." "Given the massive Russian backing for what he is doing, given the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine, the paradox is that Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw," he said.

  • Life on Earth was started by a meteorite, new evidence suggests

    There are few questions bigger than how life on Earth began, and a new study may have finally proven that our existence can be traced back to a meteorite landing on our planet billions of years ago.

  • Blinken to address U.S. national security strategy related to China in coming weeks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he will address in the coming weeks a long-awaited national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power. "I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the about the strategy," Blinken said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. After more than a year in office, the Biden administration has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second- largest economy and Washington's main strategic competitor.

  • ‘Drew was murdered.’ Cayce police share details of officer’s fatal shooting over weekend

    “I want people to remember Drew and remember his service,” Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said.