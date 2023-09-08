How long teen accused of hitting 11 people could serve

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One day after the horrific crash outside of Roosevelt High School there are questions about the charges against the teen.

“I imagine because of the nature of what happened and the number of people who were injured the prosecutors will try to move this case from juvenile court to adult criminal court,” said defense attorney Mark King.

The 16-year-old driver faces two felony charges including hit and run and driving under the influence of marijuana pending a toxicology report.

The hit-and-run could land the teen four years behind bars and the driving under the influence charge could also carry a three three-year sentence.

King says it could be hard to make the DUI charge stick.

“The problem with proving DUI with marijuana is there’s no standard for the minimum amount of marijuana you can have in your blood,” said King.

If convicted the two sentences could run simultaneously.

The boy’s mom Yesenia Renteria could face three years in prison after police say she tried to help her son get away.

She was pulled over by police over a block away from the scene off of Ventura and Orange with her son and teenage daughter in the car – the daughter is not facing any charges.

“It’s unfortunate that you have a parent actually assisting and helping with their son do the wrong thing,” said Chris Clark with Fresno Police Department.

Cynthia who did not want to give her last name says the crash happened right outside her kitchen window.

“It was like just a bunch of metal scrapping together and the screaming and the yelling with kids,” said Cynthia.

She ran out the door immediately to help anyone she could.

“There was a little boy here on my walkway he had blood all over his face so he was the first one I went to. There was this little girl leaning against the wall and when I looked at her I could see the bump on her head just growing,” said Cynthia.

