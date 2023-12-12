‘Long-term battle’: Tusky Valley holds first board meeting since deadly crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly one month after a catastrophic chain reaction collision involving a tractor trailer killed several students and adults, the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Board of Education and Superintendent are speaking out.

“Everyone in our Tusky Valley school has been affected,” said Richard Gooding, BOE president. “But no one has been so deeply affected as the families of the three students and three adults who perished that day.”

He went on to say that their sincere thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of the victims’ families.

The deceased included a teacher, two chaperones and three high school students: John Wyatt Mosely, 18; Jeffery Worrell, 18; Katelyn Owens, 15; Kristy Gaynor, 39; Shannon Wigfield, 45; and Dave Kennat, 56.

Gooding also took a moment to send thoughts and prayers directly to student Brynn Goedel, who was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

The band was headed to Columbus on Nov. 14 and traveling on I-70 in Licking County when a semi crashed into a vehicle carrying the adults and then into the commercial bus transporting the band.

Monday night at the board meeting, Gooding also paid tribute to the other teachers on board, the injured bus driver and a good Samaritan who stopped.

He called them all “heroes” and said they risked their own safety to save students.

“Their quick action at the scene in helping our kids get off the bus made the difference,” said Gooding. “As bad as this accident was, it could’ve been so much worse and for that we will always be truly thankful.”

Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky also thanked the public for their support from calls to emails, countless cards and large banners like several sent from the Sandusky School District which were on display.

“We have felt the love,” said Varansky. “I wish we could say thank you individually but publicly we want to say how grateful we are to everybody who has sent help our way.”

During the meeting, they acknowledged that more than $400,000 has come into the district to help victims’ families and survivors who were wounded physically and emotionally.

Donations have poured in both locally and from across the state and country.

“The Trojan Foundation has been established to directly help families involved and I appreciate that group and that board,” said Varansky.

Flags from one fundraiser were presented to the board Monday night by Mike Penso, who is also the father of a 9-year-old in the district.

“Your first thought is with family of those that were lost and then you see how much of an impact it’s had all around the community, all ages young and old,” he said.

But he went on to say that Tuscarawas is a strong, close-knit community that will always stick together and support the victims.

“Some of it is never going to be 100%. This is something they’re going to have the rest of their lives, so it’s definitely a longterm battle, but there’s a lot of support for families and it will continue around here,” he said.

