The Long-Term Care Conundrum

Samuel V. Gaeta, CFP®, Principal, Director of Financial Planning
·4 min read
Man scratching his head
Man scratching his head Getty Images

Long-term care insurance, or LTC, helps pay for the cost of home health care or a nursing home. It also covers extended illness or disability. While LTC coverage can be great for retirees, premiums have begun to rise in recent years, making it a difficult expense for those on a limited income.

So, how do you determine the best way to prepare for long-term care costs in retirement? Here are two factors you should consider.

Would You Prefer a Long-Term Care Facility or In-Home Care?

Before you determine what kind of insurance you want, you need to determine how much long-term care will likely cost. A good first step is identifying where you want to live. The average price to live in a nursing home in the U.S. is $93,075 a year ($255 a day) in a semi-private room and $105,850 ($290 a day) in a private room. By 2030, those costs are projected to be $125,085 and $142,254, respectively. I recommend touring the long-term care facilities in your area to see how much they cost and determine whether you can envision living there.

What if you want to live in your own home? You can maintain that comfort and familiarity by hiring someone to come to your home. The average price of in-home care is $53,768 per year. The average price of home-health care is slightly higher at $54,912 per year.

Should You Choose Traditional Long-Term Care Insurance or a Hybrid Plan?

Once you select where you want to live, the next step is to decide whether you can self-insure the cost, essentially determining whether you can earmark some of your current assets to pay for these long-term care expenses if needed. I recommend thinking about this in a what-if context: “If I go into a long-term care facility for ‘x’ years at ‘y’ cost, can I pay for this cost without it affecting my other retirement goals?” If the answer is yes, self-insurance is most likely going to be the most cost-effective and flexible solution to cover a possible LTC expense.

If the answer is no, but you have substantial liquid assets held outside of qualified retirement accounts, a hybrid LTC insurance policy might be an alternative solution. These insurance policies are designed to provide LTC benefits but use whole life insurance as the foundation. After paying a single up-front premium, if you need LTC the policy pays a specified monthly benefit for a predetermined number of years. If you end up not needing LTC or you decide to stop insuring the risk at any point, you would get your original premium back. Hybrid long-term care policies tend to have a more transparent cost structure and more flexibility than a traditional long-term care policy.

Also consider the likelihood of your rates rising during the life of your policy. A report in 2019 claims General Electric does not have enough funds to cover claims for its long-term insurance plans. As a result, the company plans to raise premiums by $1.7 billion throughout the next 10 years. Many companies are doing the same thing. In this case, if you are unable to pay your premium, your policy will lapse and you may get nothing back.

I recommend talking to a Certified Financial Planner to determine the best option for you.

Defined Financial Planning LLC (“DFP”) is a registered investment adviser offering advisory services in the state(s) of California, Nevada and in other jurisdictions where exempted. Life insurance policies are contracts between your client and an insurance company. Life insurance product guarantees rely on the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurer. Living benefits and LTC riders are not available on all index universal life products and may not be available in all states. Addition of an accelerated death benefit or LTC rider may require an additional fee. Accelerated death benefits and LTC riders are subject to eligibility requirements. A PR firm was paid to assist with media placement.
California Insurance License #0L77279 and #4042728.
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

You may also like

15 Home Features Today's Buyers Want Most

Your Guide to Roth Conversions

13 Reasons to Shop at Walmart (Even If You Hate Walmart)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

    It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 3 Investing Moves That Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Whether you're new to the stock market or have been investing for years, nearly everyone wants to get rich someday. While becoming a multimillionaire is a lofty goal, it is possible -- even if you're not already wealthy. Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate wealth over time.

  • T-Mobile is investigating a hack of 54 million people’s data — here’s what to do if you think your data was exposed

    The breach included customers' names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Having been on...

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Why I Am Never Selling Innovative Industrial Properties REIT

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT), as it's the first, and currently only, publicly traded REIT that specializes in the ownership, management, and leasing of real estate exclusively for the medical marijuana industry. The growth IIPR has achieved in such a short period of time is impressive by any standards. There are a number of contributing factors that set this REIT apart from the rest.