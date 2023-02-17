‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

TipRanks
·5 min read

Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections.

Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investors, including: “(1) Multi-product platforms have gained momentum and are closer to solving the challenge of staying innovative in subsegments historically defined by boom and bust product cycles. (2) The industry is less cyclical as mix shifts away from hardware and toward SaaS, and given consistent prioritization of security spend in enterprise budgets."

Borges doesn’t leave us with a macro view of the industry. The analyst goes on to give a drill-down to the micro level, and picks out two cybersecurity stocks that she sees as potential winners for the long haul.

In fact, Borges is not the only one singing these stocks’ praises. According to the TipRanks platform, each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the broader analyst community, and offers double-digit upside potential for the year ahead. Let’s take a closer look.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

The first Goldman-pick we’ll look at is CrowdStrike, the producer of the high-end Falcon Endpoint Protection line, and a leader in the cybersecurity ecosystem. CrowdStrike’s products have set an industry standard for online network protection and for digital security, and include a range of cloud-based modules for a wide variety of applications. The company makes the products available by subscription through the Software-as-a-Service model.

The company reported some sound metrics in its last quarterly report, for Q3 of fiscal 2023. Revenue was up 53% year-over-year, at $581 million, and annual recurring revenue, at $2.34 billion, was up 54%. On the bottom line, CrowdStrike reported a fiscal Q3 earnings of 40 cents per share, by non-GAAP measures, beating consensus estimate of 32 cents per share.

However, the company provided revenue guidance that fell short of estimates. Specifically, Q4 revenue is expected to be in a range of $619.1 million to $628.2 million, below Street estimates of $634.2 million.

While acknowledging that current market conditions act as a headwind on the stock, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges believes it is well-placed for strong growth.

“We expect to see a moderation in growth rate… driven primarily by slower growth in the endpoint TAM and a slower pace of market share gain – and we believe this is well understood by the market. Over the medium term, 1) we expect to see steady growth in endpoint (80%+ of ARR), based on our bottom-up market share model suggesting next-gen endpoint technologies hold close to 50% share today; 2) we expect to see outsized growth in cloud, where our industry conversations suggest CrowdStrike is competitive given its core competencies in data collection and monitoring," Borges opined.

"Taken together with strong FCF generation today and a reset to numbers in 3Q23 (2023 Street revenue has been revised down 3% over the last 3 months), we believe risk/reward is attractive," the analyst summed up.

Overall, Borges believes this is a stock worth holding on to. The analyst rates CRWD shares a Buy, and her $141 price target suggests a 22% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Borges’ track record, click here)

Altogether, CrowdStrike has 37 recent analyst reviews on file – these include 32 Buys and just 5 Holds, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $115.12 and the average price target, now at $160.26, implies a 39% one-year gain. (See CRWD stock forecast)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

The next stock on Goldman's radar is Palo Alto Networks, another major name in digital security. This company’s combination of firewall products and state-of-the-art cybertech offers customers a high level of protection for online systems, including protection against malware attacks, and also allows automation of network and online security operations. Palo Alto also makes its enterprise-grade security software available to home and small business users looking to protect their network and cloud applications.

Over the last few years, Palo Alto has built a steadily increasing revenue stream based on its product line and industry-leading reputation. In the last reported quarter, for fiscal 1Q23, the company reported $1.56 billion at the top line, based on $175 billion in total billings. These figures represented year-over-year increases of 25% and 27% respectively. The company’s backlog, a key indicator of future work and revenues stood at $8.3 billion as of October 31 last year.

At the bottom line, Palo Alto posted an adjusted 83 cents per share, beating estimates of 69 cents per share. The company finished its fiscal first quarter with a $1.2 billion in free cash flow, and nearly $2.1 billion in cash on hand. We’ll see next week, when Palo Alto reports earnings for fiscal Q2, how its performance is holding up.

In the meantime, Goldman's Borges sees a clear path forward for the company, and lays it out in easy prose: “We view Palo Alto as a portfolio of network, endpoint and cloud products at different stages of product maturity, each leveraging centralized domain expertise in user interface/user experience (UIUX), marketing, security intelligence and machine learning. Together with a successful M&A strategy, we expect to see durable growth of ~20% for the next 5 years with top quartile software KPIs, a path to GAAP profitability this year, and active capital allocation.”

Tracking ahead from here, Borges gives PANW shares a Buy rating, with a $205 one-year price target that suggests a potential gain of 19%.

The Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock shows that the Street is clearly in-line with Goldman’s bullish view; of the 29 recent analyst reviews, 27 are to Buy and only 2 to Hold. PANW shares have an average price target of $211.04, implying a 19% upside from the trading price of $172.02. (See PANW stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving safety concerns, stock falls

    Tesla shares are dropping after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the automaker would recall 362,758 Tesla vehicles due to safety issues with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software.

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • Google, Twitter, Meta face tougher EU online content rules

    Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter face stricter EU online content rules according to monthly user numbers published by the companies on Thursday which exceeded the EU threshold. The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users. Twitter said it has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days.

  • SEC charges Do Kwon, Terraform Labs with securities fraud

    The SEC charged Do Kwon and Terraform Labs with defrauding investors on Thursday, its latest enforcement action in what's been a busy year for crypto regulation.

  • Chewy Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 93

    On Thursday prior to the open, Chewy reached a key performance benchmark, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jumping into the 90-plus percentile with an upgrade to 93, up from 89 the day before. Decades of market research shows that the top-performing stocks typically have an 80 or better RS Rating as they begin their largest runs. The stock's relative strength line is in new high ground, which is a bullish indicator of technical strength.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Confusion

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Shopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy

    Shares of Shopify Inc slid 16% on Thursday after the Canadian tech giant's weak forecast for first-quarter revenue and higher cost projections amplified investor concerns over aggressive investments in an economy facing slowing growth. Pandemic-related disruptions propelled the company to briefly become Canada's most valuable firm before online demand eased as economies reopened and forced it to launch new products, boost investments and focus on social media integration. Such investments and Wednesday's warning on macro-challenges have spooked investors concerned about profitability.

  • Skye Bioscience Appoints Deborah Charych, PhD to Board of Directors

    San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has appointed Dr. Deborah Charych to its board of directors effective immediately. Dr. Charych is a biotech professional with over two decades of scientific leadership and drug development experience. Dr. Charych is a co-founder and former chief technology officer of Rayz

  • Nashville, Middle Tennessee brace for possible severe storms and isolated tornadoes Thursday

    Heavy downpours, high straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes are possible across Middle Tennessee on Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

  • Microsoft Defends New Bing, Says AI Chatbot Upgrade Is Work in Progress

    Just over a week after Microsoft unveiled its new Bing search engine powered by the technology behind the buzzy ChatGPT artificial-intelligence chatbot, early testers are calling out mistakes and disturbing responses generated by the technology. Microsoft said that the search engine is still a work in progress, describing the past week as a learning experience that is helping it test and improve the new Bing. The company said in a blog post late Wednesday that the Bing upgrade is “not a replacement or substitute for the search engine, rather a tool to better understand and make sense of the world.”