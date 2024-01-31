'A long time coming': Man charged in 2017 killing near Fordland

More than five years after the shooting death of a man near Fordland, a Douglas County grand jury has filed first-degree murder charges against Howard J. Applegate.

The 28-year-old Ava resident also faces felony charges of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, concealing, and endangering the welfare following the October 2017 death of Lance Terrill, 34, whose body was found outside a mobile home near Highway Z around midnight.

Two children were reportedly in the mobile home when authorities arrived, and there were multiple bullet holes in the structure of the residence. It was initially reported in 2017 that a suspect may have fled the state.

Before Applegate was recently indicted for allegedly killing Terrill, a Seymour native, he had been in Douglas County jail for a series of felony charges, including first-degree assault, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

No other details from the arrest pertaining to a potential motive or previous relationship were made available.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies helped piece the case together to provide adequate evidence for an indictment, including the Webster County and Christian County sheriff's offices.

“It has been a long time coming that has involved hundreds of man hours by all three departments. The close working relationship with these surrounding sheriffs helped make this arrest possible," DeGase said. "I know these charges will not bring Lance back but hopefully it will give Lance’s family some justice and closure.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Howard J. Applegate charged in 2017 killing near Fordland