Long-time DSS worker memorialized by friends, family, coworkers

Jewell Wilson, in her office at DSS. Wilson worked for the agency for 68 years and is remembered for her love of people, words of wisdom and dedication to her job.

Friends, family and coworkers recently congregated to memorialize beloved, long-time Social Services employee Jewell Wilson.

The gathering was held Dec. 12 in front of the Public Health and Social Services building in Shelby.

Friends and coworkers shared memories and stories of time spent with Wilson who worked for the department for 68 years.

A dogwood tree and memorial plaque, donated by the Laney family, were put on the property, according to a press release from the county.

When she was recognized by the county as a featured employee in July 2023, she recalled starting her job in July of 1955 when DSS was called the “welfare office” and was located in the historic Masonic building on Washington Street with a staff of 11.

In a Facebook post by Cleveland County Government at the time, Wilson talked about being responsible for forwarding Medicaid clients' information to NC Choice in Raleigh.

“I have worked as administrative secretary III for six of the eight Social Services' directors during my tenure,” she said in a statement to the county. “I served as clerk to the board when we had a board of five members who met monthly. I have witnessed the creation of Food Stamps, Medicaid, and Child Support programs. I took the very first Child Support payment. I deposited it into the bank and then wrote the client a check for their payment.”

Long-time county employee Jewell Wilson is memorialized with a stone in front of the Public Health and Social Services building in Shelby.

As Wilson’s health declined, she continued to come to work whenever she could.

She did so until she passed away on Sept. 24, 2023, at the age of 86.

According to a press release, Dr. Eric Davis, the county’s employee support manager, opened the service and spoke about Wilson’s dedication to the community and her family.

“Her life has been purposefully placed to mingle with ours, and we have all benefited from having known Jewell,” said Davis.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Long-time DSS worker memorialized by friends, family, coworkers