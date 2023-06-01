Long-time North Richland Hills police chief retires; department veteran named interim leader

Jimmy Perdue, who led North Richland Hills through the COVID-19 pandemic and the February 2021 winter storm, retired after almost 18 years as the city’s police chief and public safety director. His last day was Wednesday.

“I have been blessed to work at NRH for the past 17-plus years, and I am very proud of the successes and accomplishments we have achieved together,” Perdue said in a news release. “Regardless of where my journey has taken me, I have tried to be true to my favorite quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson, ‘Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

City manager Mark Hindman named Mike Young interim police chief, according to a news release. He is a 38-year veteran in the city of 70,663 in Northeast Tarrant County.

Hindman said he will evaluate the police department before making a decision about the police chief’s position.

Purdue, who began his law enforcement career over 40 years ago, started in 1982 in Irving, where he served as assistant police chief, and he was appointed as police chief in North Richland Hills in 2005. Several years later, he was promoted to public safety director.

Perdue developed the Women of Law Enforcement conference in 2013, which is in its 10th year. He also formed the Volunteers in Police Service, which has spread to other areas of the city.

He oversaw construction of the animal adoption and rescue center and the 200,000-square foot city hall building, which opened in 2016.

While leading the police department Perdue also supervised code enforcement, economic development and the fire department.

Perdue recently completed his term as president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

Young started in 1985 and rose through the ranks as sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2013.

During his tenure, Young has overseen every division in the department including patrol, SWAT, traffic and criminal investigation.

Young also received the medal of honor, the highest award in the police department.

Young has a master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from the UT Arlington. He graduated from the FBI National academy and the Advanced Management College at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.