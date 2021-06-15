Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner J.D. Johnson says he will not seek reelection

Tarrant County Precinct 4 Commissioner J.D. Johnson, 82, announced Tuesday morning he will not seek reelection in the Republican Primary once his term ends in 2022.

“It’s been an honor. I’ve enjoyed it. But I’m getting tired,” Johnson said.

Johnson has served on the Commissioners Court since 1987, making him the longest-serving commissioner in history. He will finish his term with 36 years of leading Precinct 4, which covers west Fort Worth and northwest Tarrant County. His announcement comes after County Judge Glen Whitley announced he would not seek reelection, making the way for Republicans Betsy Price and Tim O’Hare to face off in the March primary.

“It is the highest honor to serve Tarrant County which is why I felt it was necessary to make my intentions known now, so whomever follows in this office will have time to be prepared for the election cycle ahead,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson plans to relax and enjoy his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Before taking the county seat, he served on the Saginaw City Council for nine years during the 1970s-1980s with six of them as mayor. He worked for Southwestern Bell now known as AT&T before being on the court. His son, Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, is the county’s Precinct 4 Constable.

J.D. Johnson is self-described as a “strong fiscal conservative.” In the last 35 years, he said he has championed for property tax rate cuts and eliminating inefficiency and waste. He is the first Tarrant County commissioner to receive a gubernatorial appointment to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

He has been a defender of law enforcement and has been involved with many community organizations. He hopes the next Precinct 4 Commissioner continues his legacy of keeping taxes low, helping children and serve the constituents with pride and honor.

The general election for the Tarrant County Commissioners Court will be held on November 8, 2022, with a primary to be held on March 1, 2022, pending redistricting.

“I am very committed to completing my current term and over the next 18 months, I will give my fullest effort toward achieving results for all families across Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 4 including a strong push to lower property taxes, improve our County roads, and keep our citizens safe from crime,” J.D. Johnson said in a statement.