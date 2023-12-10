Long-vacant Harrington Inn to hit aunction block — again

The long-vacant Harrington Inn, 1026 Military St., pictured on Thursday, June 29, 2023, has been vacant since the former assisted living site left six years ago.

The long-vacant Harrington Inn in downtown Port Huron is once again slated to go up for auction, and according to court documents, two other sites tied to its former developer could soon follow.

The historic hotel at 1026 Military St. first went up for sale last spring, going to the Florida-based MAQ Financial LLC for $9,500 — plus a $25,000 platform fee and nearly $3.4 million of debt from a PACE, or property assessed clean energy, loan attached to the property.

It wasn’t clear what became of that deal with its listed signatory Mahammad “MAQ” Qureshi. A message to Qureshi was not returned as of Friday.

However, another auction kicks off at noon Monday, ending at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a starting bid of $250,000.

And despite little comment from several parties close to the process, Port Huron City Manager James Freed said local officials have met with half a dozen developers within the last two weeks at the Harrington, as well as others previously.

“We’ve held conversations with the court receiver, we’ve had conversations with the bank, we have held conversations with every party involved,” he said. “It is the intention of the city, it is our goal, to get a qualified and capable developer to get that property back online — initially secure it and back online as a key economic driver — and we believe that it’s very close to happening.”

The Harrington Inn was purchased in 2018 by California attorney Jeff Katofsky and has spent the last year in receivership along with other projects in the former developer’s local portfolio — namely, the St. Clair Inn and the vacant parcels across Riverside Avenue in the city of St. Clair.

An outside firm has managed the assets in connection to a 2021 lawsuit filed by lenders Access Point Financial and HDDA against Katofsky’s business entities for all three over millions in unpaid mortgage loans.

Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality was the firm retained this year to solicit offers for the Harrington auction.

Mid-summer, Qureshi, a principal for MAC Group and MAQ Financial, said he’d plan to rebuild the Harrington back potentially as a retirement home or student housing, citing the need for a demographic study before decisions were made.

We hosted a property tour of the historic Harrington hotel in Port Huron Michigan. This incredible property will likely be redeveloped into multi family housing. I always enjoy watching the freighters pass through the St. Clair river! pic.twitter.com/Thc8leWALd — Mike McClafferty | Midwest Mulitfamily Insights (@mmrealestatemi) December 2, 2023

On Dec. 1, Mike McClafferty, an associate in investment sales with Berkadia posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, about hosting a tour of the Harrington in Port Huron.

“This incredible property will likely be redeveloped into multi-family housing,” he wrote. “I always enjoy watching the freighters pass through the St. Clair River!”

When reached by phone Thursday, McClafferty initially told the Times Herald he had to check with his senior partner before commenting. After receiving requested questions via email, a Berkadia spokesperson indicated they wouldn't be able to comment before the weekend. A follow-up message was not returned.

Meanwhile, the current receiver for Katofsky’s properties, GF Hotels — assigned management duties from a previous firm last spring — got the greenlight from Judge Michael West on Nov. 30 to engage a listing broker sell real property for the St. Clair Inn and adjacent site, originally purchased under Planet Clair LLC and On the Vine LLC, respectively.

It was not clear when that process would wrap up.

As of Friday, Katofsky’s Hip Hip Huron LLC remained the listed owner of the Harrington with the St. Clair County register of deeds.

Last a senior-living facility until its closure in 2017, the Port Huron site was built in 1896, is on the National Register List of Historic Places and played honeymoon host for the future president, Harry S. Turman, and his wife Bess. It entails five stories and 82 rooms with 3,249 square feet of listed space for functions and sits on just under an acre of land on downtown’s Main Street.

According to Berkadia’s investment highlights at https://rimarketplace.com, it’s listed as “unemcumbered of PACE.”

But according to city officials, none of the PACE improvements associated with the $3.4 million outstanding loan appear to have been addressed on the site.

