How To Go: Long Valley 2022 Swearing-In Ceremonies

LONG VALLEY, NJ — Councils, committees and Boards of Education in towns throughout the Garden State have re-elected officials, as well as voted in new ones, who are expected to take their oaths of office over the coming weeks.

COVID concerns have pivoted a few reorganization meetings to fully remote formats, though the majority are still happening in person. Many swearing-in events are hybrid meetings, with both in-person and virtual presences.

Washington Township Committee's reorganization meeting is planned on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. See the meeting agenda here. Incumbents Kenneth "Bill" Roehrich and Kenneth Short, who were re-elected in November, are going to be sworn back in to their seats.

Washington Township Schools' Board of Education reorganization meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are regularly held at Long Valley Middle School's Performing Arts Center, with a virtual component. The meeting agenda and remote access will be posted here. At the meeting, two new Board of Education members, Cynthia Field Ruggiero and Rob A. Waskis, along with returning member Carmine Capogrosso, are expected to take their oaths of office.

West Morris Regional High School District's next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at West Morris Mendham High School. See the meeting calendar here for updates. The Board had uncontested elections for Chester Borough and Township, as well as Washington Township seats, for Don Storms, Michael J. Golabek, John J. Sheppard and Armand Czapkowski.

Questions or comments about this story? Have a local news tip? Contact me at: jennifer.miller@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Long Valley Patch