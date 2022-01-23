Long Valley's Latest COVID Case Numbers Through Jan. 21

LONG VALLEY, NJ — COVID-19 cases in Morris County could be ebbing slightly, based on some of the data from the county and the state.

Between Jan. 7 and 14, there was a 7,238 jump in new positive cases countywide, according to information from the county of Morris. From Jan. 14 to 21, the new positive case counts climbed 4,308 between those two dates.

At a more local level in Washington township, there were lower case counts between the two weeks, the county also reported. There were 280 new positive cases between Jan. 7 and 14, and 138 from Jan. 14 to 21.

For a current breakdown of cases in the Washington Township Schools, click here.

Other things are looking up as well. The Long Valley Junior Women's Club's yearly spelling bee event —postponed from its original date on Jan. 15 because of the rise in COVID-19 cases —has a new date: Feb. 12.

This drop is also reflective in the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region, which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties. Though the region is still "red" or "high," on the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000. For the week of Jan. 15, it was 121.49.

See below for Washington township's cumulative case counts since the pandemic’s start in March 2020:

Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Dec. 29 Washington township 2,708 2,570 2,290 1,927

See figures below between the two Northwest region CALI reports:

Jan. 15

Jan. 8 Case Rate (per 100,000) 121.49 255.97 Percent COVID-Like Illness (CLI) 8.50 12.05 Percent Positivity 24.69 35.10



See positive COVID-19 totals for Morris County (figures since March 2020). The case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7

Cases 89,582 85,274 78,036 Deaths 1,150 (On Jan. 22) 1,109 1,086



