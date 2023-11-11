Long wait for justice ends in ‘freeing’ verdict after former Seahawk convicted for abuse

Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler was convicted on a pair of assault charges this week after he brutally beat his then-girlfriend Alleah Taylor in 2021.

Speaking on the verdict after having a day to decompress, Taylor expressed relief.

“Getting that news, it just felt freeing,” said domestic violence survivor Alleah Taylor.

She waited nearly three years for legal justice after she described being choked and badly beaten at the hands of Wheeler.

She testified against him in court early on in the trial.

“I will say it was empowering for me to sit in front of him, and stare him down and let him know, I’m no longer going to continue to be afraid of you,” says Taylor.

She says while Wheeler has never apologized, a guilty verdict helps bring closure. Wheeler will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

“For him to have to serve five years in prison, I’m satisfied with that. If they give him more, I’ll be satisfied with that as well. But I think that’s a good enough time for him to have to sit down and be accountable,” says Taylor.

Moving forward she says she plans to continue advocating for other victims, with the hopes that by sharing her story, others will come forward.

“I come from a line of women that have had to deal with some form of domestic violence, and it felt good to break the cycle,” says Taylor. “It’s been my mission to do that for other women.”