Long wait over as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Ukraine from India

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed AstraZeneca logo

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine received its first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, allowing it to launch its delayed roll-out, starting with front-line medical workers and soldiers.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind its neighbours in securing vaccines for its 41 million people, asking European Union member states for help while refusing to buy the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

"We will start vaccination ASAP. We need to fight COVID together," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted.

Coronavirus cases have picked up after a lull during a tight lockdown at the start of the year. The government has set up mobile hospitals in western Ukraine to cope with a sharp spike in cases in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Ukraine has registered more than 1.3 million cases and 25,309 deaths.

"Now we are urgently clearing the cargo through customs and the vaccine will immediately go to the regions," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine had planned to launch mass vaccinations in mid-February through the global COVAX programme for poorer countries but the government said the roll-out was postponed due to a delay in delivery.

Tuesday's AstraZeneca doses were produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world largest vaccine manufacturer. Ukraine approved the vaccine this week.

The health ministry said it had agreed to buy a total of 17 million doses of Indian-made vaccines, including 15 million doses of the Novavax shot.

Stepanov last week blamed "dirty information attacks" for hampering Ukraine's vaccine purchases after a corruption investigation was launched into the purchase of Chinese-made vaccinations through a local intermediary.

(Editing by Matthias Williams and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Klarna may opt for direct listing as private funding looms

    Swedish payments firm Klarna may list on the stock market without raising money by selling new shares, its CEO told Reuters, as banking sources said the company was close to securing more private funding. The banking sources, and another source familiar with the company, said it was finalising another private funding round to raise at least $500 million that could be completed within days. Chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski declined to comment on that, but said a direct listing - where the company would not sell new shares and circumvent the costly marketing process of a traditional stock market listing - was a possibility.

  • As US death toll nears 500K, Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans could be wearing masks in 2022: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's "possible" we will be wearing masks into 2022. A Johns Hopkins expert disagrees. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Britain is facing a quieter week in its vaccination roll-out due to uneven supply schedules, health minister Matt Hancock said, but he expects supplies to increase next month. * Vietnam said health workers, diplomats and military personnel would be among the first to be vaccinated when the country starts its inoculation programme next month, while Thailand will start vaccinating priority groups by the end of this week. * The first of three expert panels in South Korea reviewing a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech gave its recommendation for the government to approve the vaccine.

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • UAE weapons maker EDGE wants in on F-35 supply chain

    United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE expects to be involved in the supply chain of Lockheed Martin's F-35 war plane if the sale of U.S. planes to the Gulf Arab state goes ahead, its chief executive said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is re-examining the sale of 50 F-35 stealth jets, 18 armed drones and other military equipment approved by former President Donald Trump during his last days in office. "Any platform that is coming to the country, we are now getting heavily involved in this supply chain in whatever component that makes sense for the client and for us," EDGE CEO Faisal al-Bannai said at Abu Dhabi's Idex defence exhibition.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

  • How 1 common household item has been a lifeline to undocumented immigrants amid the pandemic

    Every day, millions of people in the U.S. wake up to a harsh reality that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: food insecurity. Across the country, “community fridges” have been popping up on sidewalks in neighborhoods that have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus. In the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx, many depend on the neighborhood's community fridge for their next meal.

  • 'Don't waste vaccine!' After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them

    After early confusion, protocols for making sure leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine are used are in place. Experts say shots should not be wasted.

  • Cuomo was a national star for COVID response. Nursing home deaths upended that.

    Cuomo has dealt with scandals, but now he's facing raw anger, deep anguish of New Yorkers after more than 13,000 nursing home residents died of COVID.

  • Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack

    The complaint, which was filed on Monday in a federal court in the city of Pensacola, alleged that Saudi Arabia had known about the gunman being radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings. The Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."

  • Kenya: Endangered giraffes killed by low power lines

    The three that died were Rothschild's giraffes, one of the animal's most endangered subspecies.

  • 500,000 Americans have died of Covid. Will we wake up to our own callousness?

    During a global pandemic, 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured. Many are frontline workers who cannot practice social distancing Lila Blanks is comforted by her friend Nikki Wyatt, her son Brandon Danas, 17, and her daughter Bryanna Danas, 14, at the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from Covid-19 in Texas, on 26 January 2021. Photograph: Callaghan O’Hare/Reuters As the United States marks the terrible milestone of half a million souls lost to Covid-19, these deaths demand a grown-up conversation about the policies that shape our public life. When we look at the impact of this pandemic on other wealthy nations around the world, the disproportionate death toll we have sustained in the US exposes a basic failure of national security. Though we spend more than the next several nations combined on our military budget, our government was unable to protect its citizens against a deadly pathogen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week that, during the first six months of the pandemic, life expectancy for the average American dropped by a full year. For African Americans, the impact was nearly three times as severe, exposing persistent systemic racism that was not corrected when corporations agreed to say “Black Lives Matter”. We have not simply suffered a disaster. This disaster has unveiled dysfunction in our society. As I listen to our ongoing conversation about what a rescue plan for America should include, I hear a dysfunction more basic than infrastructure, investment or partisan disagreement. The very language we use to talk about how we might respond to this crisis is insufficient. It does not allow us to tell the truth about either the problems we face or the possibilities to address them. As a parent, I remember having to explain the world to my children in simple terms when they were young. Whether or not the stove was on, it was “HOT!” No matter how clumsily they tried, every attempt at a new skill was praised with, “GOOD JOB!” We communicate with children in the simplest of terms because their growth and development demand it. But there comes a time when it would be insulting and counterproductive to not offer children a more nuanced understanding of the world. Eventually, we have to learn to have grownup conversations. For far too long in American public life, we have accepted the simplistic framing of any attempt to establish justice or address systemic inequality as “far-left” or “progressive”. This framing has persisted even as issues like universal access to healthcare or raising the minimum wage have gained the support of a vast majority of Americans. If “far-left” issues are the concerns of a fringe minority of the American public, how did 80 million Americans in 2020 vote for a president who promised to make sure everyone has access to healthcare? How did the state of Florida, which Donald Trump won in 2020, vote on the same ballot to raise their state minimum wage to $15 an hour if raising the minimum wage is a concern of the “far left”? It is insulting to a people who have lost half a million parents, grandparents, siblings and partners to continue talking about the root causes of a national crisis in simplistic terms that do not fit the reality we can all see. In the US Congress, where the issue of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is being debated as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, we are told that “moderate” Democrats are hesitant to support the measure. But what is moderate about denying just wages to the frontline service workers whom we’ve called “essential” throughout this pandemic? These poor workers are disproportionately Black and Latino, though the largest racial group in raw numbers is white. Senators like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin think they are guarding against the power of Trump’s fake populism among their white base by hedging on bold action to raise wages. But this simplistic framing plays into the divide-and-conquer tactics that pit poor white people against their Black and brown neighbors by telling them that the “far left” wants to take away their jobs and their freedoms. When we repeat the lie that raising the minimum wage is a “far-left” idea, we implicitly suggest that it is something the sensible people of West Virginia would never support. The same is true of healthcare. Politicians who get free healthcare just because they have been elected to public office suggest that guaranteeing every American access to healthcare is a “far left” position. But it was first proposed by Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican, a century ago. Eighty-seven million Americans are uninsured or underinsured in the midst of a global pandemic and many of them have not been able to follow public health advice about social distancing because their economic circumstances require them to go to work at frontline service jobs. These are the families that have borne the brunt of half a million deaths. But their suffering is not separate from their more wealthy neighbors. As local health systems have become overwhelmed by Covid patients, we have witnessed that they are not able to care for some people no matter how much money they have. It may sound simplistic to some to suggest that half a million deaths demand we change our language. But I am reminded of what the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said: “Words make worlds.” We cannot see the solutions that our very words prevent us from naming. Until we can honestly name the challenges we face, there’s little hope we can meet them. As James Baldwin said: “Not everything that’s faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it has been faced.” It’s past time we face the need for policy solutions that our language has allowed us to too easily dismiss. Bishop William J Barber, II is president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. He is author of We Are Called to Be a Movement

  • New York Daily News Uses Old Donald Trump Quote To Mark 500,000 Dead From COVID-19

    Trump's February 2020 claim about the coronavirus comes back to haunt him on the newspaper's front page.

  • Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany

    The Philippines will let thousands of its healthcare workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate much-needed coronavirus vaccines, a senior official said on Tuesday. The Philippines, which has among Asia's highest number of coronavirus cases, has relaxed a ban on deploying its healthcare workers overseas, but still limits the number of medical professionals leaving the country to 5,000 a year. Alice Visperas, director of the labour ministry's international affairs bureau, said the Philippines was open to lifting the cap in exchange for vaccines from Britain and Germany, which it would use to inoculate outbound workers and hundreds of thousands of Filipino repatriates.

  • 'Nazi' attacks indigenous woman and her daughter in Australia with an improvised flamethrower

    A manhunt is underway after a man emblazoned with a swastika used an improvised flamethrower to attack an Aboriginal woman and her daughter in Australia. On Tuesday police in Perth, Western Australia, released a composite image of the man showing a white Nazi symbol painted backwards on his face at the time of the attack. The man was also captured by security cameras in the area dressed almost entirely in black, with the exception of what appeared to be an oversized red neck tie adorned with several white swastikas. At around 6.20pm on Saturday in the southern Perth suburb of Gosnells, the attacker approached the 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, shouting racist abuse before using a deodorant can and cigarette lighter to spray fire at them. The woman sustained minor burns to her arm and the attacker fled on foot. Detective Senior Sergeant Sean Bell, of the State Security Investigation Group, said police were treating the attack as racially motivated, and described the assault as “atrocious”. Det. Snr. Sgt. Bell said the flamethrower attack was “random and cowardly”, targetting a mother and daughter who were “simply going about their daily business”. “The potential for serious injury was definitely there, it was just fortunate enough he didn’t get close enough to do that,” he said. “Any assault on a mother and her daughter simply going about their lawful business trying to get something to eat for dinner is atrocious... When you add in the racial element it is certainly not tolerated by society and we treat it very, very seriously. Det. Snr. Sgt. Bell added that all available resources have been allocated to track down the man. “Someone in the community knows who this person is and we are asking that member of the community to contact us and assist in identifying this person,” he told a media conference on Tuesday. Police said there was nothing at this stage to link the man to a specific Neo Nazi gang or a white supremacist group, but investigations are ongoing.

  • How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Making Sure Their Kids Aren't Affected by Their Divorce

    Just days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, E! News learned more details about what joint custody will look like for the famous parents and their four children.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a heartbreaking milestone

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Canada's parliament declares China's treatment of Uighurs 'genocide'

    Canada is just the second country after the US to recognise China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Prince Philip is 'OK' and doctors are 'keeping an eye on him', says Prince William

    The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh is doing well and that doctors are “keeping an eye on him”. The Duke was asked how his grandfather was doing during a visit to the Kings Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre, his first public engagement since before Christmas. The Duke, 99, remains under observation at King Edward VII hospital in London, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening. Asked how his grandfather was getting on, Prince William gave a reassuring wink as he replied: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.” The Duke broke off from homeschooling to spend around half an hour at the vaccination centre, which is around ten miles from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the Cambridges have been living during the current lockdown. The centre, which is run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust and opened on February 1, is vaccinating between 350 - 500 people a day. The Duke, who contacted the virus himself last April and was “very ill," arrived shortly before 11am and was ushered through the centre, stopping to speak to staff and volunteers at each stage of the process. He asked v accinator Debbie Rudd, 50, whether the patients were nervous, adding: “I’d be at the front of the queue if I could, just to prove that it’s OK, but I have to wait my turn. ” The Duke also hailed new research suggesting that the vaccines are reducing hospital admissions by up to 95 per cent: “The studies that have come out today talk about 90 to 95 per cent don’t they?”, he said. “That’s pretty good isn’t it? We are a little bit sceptical at times but it’s good news.” As he made his way around the centre, the Duke showed particular interest in the process of drawing up the vaccine, asking nurse Margot Smith, 52, how it was done and noting that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was easier to store than the Pfizer drug. Ms Smith showed him how she drew 0.5ml of the drug into a vial then transferred it into a syringe. “How many doses are in a vial?” he asked, adding: “You get through a lot of needles I imagine.” When told Ms Smith was a school immuniser, he added: “You're probably very used to this work, and on this scale - just getting the job done.” He asked if schools were now getting behind with their own vaccination programmes, adding: “Will you have to play catch up on that as well?” “There’s nothing like a challenge. Honestly, you guys have overcome every challenge that’s been thrown at you. Brilliant work.” The Duke also sat down and chatted to Sandra Lacock, another school immuniser, who was assessing the patients before they moved on to have the jab. He asked Ms Lacock what kind of questions she had to ask and if there was anything, such as allergies, she had to look out for. “Is it the Pfizer vaccine or AstraZeneca you’re giving out?" he asked, before being told that it was the AstraZeneca drug.” As they chatted, he said: “I’ve heard the flu strains have completely died down? It just shows what a bit of social distancing can do.” On arrival, the Duke made a beeline for patient Geoff Smyth, 66, from Hunstanton, who was waiting his turn for the jab. “Are you going to go next?” he asked, taking a seat. “I bet you just want to get it done.” He asked Mr Smyth how he had been keeping through lockdown and whether he had managed to keep himself busy. “It’s all a bit weird though, isn’t it?” he admitted. "A bit odd." Ms Rudd, who normally works in a sexual health centre, told the Duke she had never vaccinated before but that it had been “lovely meeting so many people.” The Duke said: “I guess in some cases you’re their first port of call. Do you know how many jabs you’ve done yourself? Too many to count!" He added: “I thought it was half the needle (that is injected) but it’s actually much smaller. “Well done you guys, you’re amazing. You are motoring through.” Finally, the Duke met volunteers Fliss and Stewart Davidson, a couple from Downham Market who run an event photography business, now on hold due to the pandemic. Mrs Davidson, 54, said: “We’ve been volunteering for around a month. We love it. We’re really enjoying doing it and we’re glad to be able to help out. “The atmosphere is so positive, it’s all smiles and laughter and goodwill.” The Duke asked how many days they had been working at the centre, adding: “It’s amazing how adaptable we can be when we need to be. “It’s made us reassess our priorities. When the chips are down..” He noted that people who had been stuck at home must be “desperate” just to see someone. Matthew Winn, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said afterwards: “The Duke was intrigued about the whole process, how it had all come about, how we were managing to use the Corn Exchange to do the work. “He wanted to know what our team were doing, the breadth of work really. “He was just delighted to have people’s thoughts about what it’s been like in lockdown. He was very engaged with what they were doing. “We couldn’t do it without the volunteers, in the carpark, supporting people, bringing them through. We need the NHS staff to be doing the actual vaccinations and assessments so it’s a real team effort. “It’s a real mixture of people coming together for the common good. ”