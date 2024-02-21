A 'long weekend' in jail and a big bill to pay for Victoria restaurant owner who evaded taxes

The owner of a popular restaurant in downtown Victoria has been sentenced to a few days in jail and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for failing to pay taxes for several years.

Paul M. Carlson, 62, of Excelsior, owner of Vic's Bar & Grill, was sentenced in Carver County District Court last week after pleading guilty to failing to file tax returns.

Judge Martin Fallon's sentence calls for Carlson to serve a "long weekend" in jail from 7 p.m. on a Friday until 7 a.m. the following Monday. Fallon set aside another 90 days in jail and ordered Carlson to be on supervised probation for five years.

Carlson must pay 20% of what he owes that state within six months of the final restitution tab, an amount that has yet to be determined. At the time he was charged, Carlson owed more than $440,000 in taxes, penalties and interest. If he pays all of what he owes within two years, his probation will end after two years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Carlson failed to file his individual income tax returns and his corporate tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2020. He also failed to turn over to the state the sales tax collected by his business during those years. The annual taxable revenue for the downtown restaurant, which sits south of Stieger Lake, was roughly $892,000.

He told state Department of Revenue investigators that he knew of his obligations but did not have a reason he declined to do so, other than to admit "getting further and further behind." He also acknowledged not filing federal returns for those years.