How long the widespread rain will last in NE Ohio
Widespread rain moves in this morning. Pockets of heavier rain will mix in during the late morning allowing for a soggy Tuesday. If you are traveling today, be alert of any ponding on the roadways.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
India's Enforcement Directorate, its anti-money laundering agency, has found that Byju's violated the nation's foreign exchange law to the tune of $1.08 billion, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The findings, which ED plans to make public as early as Tuesday, follows the agency searching the premises of Byju's and its founder Byju Raveendran in late April. Byju's said at the time that it was confident that the Enforcement Directorate will find that the startup, once valued at $22 billion, is in compliance with all local laws.
Black Friday has come early! Get this huge Hulu deal while it's hot.
The titan of talk stopped by his former studio to chat with his replacement.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
If you're a subscriber to Max Q, you know exactly what I'm referring to -- STARSHIP. SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today -- and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development.
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
Here's why fans might (and might not) anticipate seeing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mike Trout and others in different uniforms come 2024.
You can save up to 50% thanks to Sephora's Black Friday beauty deals this week — as long as you know what and, more importantly, when to shop.
Score massive savings on 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screens.
Sentry, an app performance monitoring (APM) company that helps companies such as Disney, Microsoft and Cisco track and resolve laggy or buggy applications, has transitioned its core product to a new license it designed called the Functional Source License (FSL). The company's open source chief Chad Whitacre says the license is for any SaaS firm that wishes to "grant freedom without harmful free-riding." "There’s been a long history of companies with deeper pockets and more resources taking advantage of traditional open source companies," Whitacre told TechCrunch over email.
"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." The post Where does the copypasta text about ‘researching spiders in the Amazon with my mom’ come from? appeared first on In The Know.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Zach Wilson is finally headed to the bench, but will Tim Boyle change the Jets' fortunes?
Emmett Shear, the interim CEO of OpenAI, may be out of a job by the end of the hour, day or week given how fast and unexpectedly things are moving at the world's hottest hot mess artificial intelligence company.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
Don't miss out! Score a Black and Decker space heater for just $20 and an Emeril Lagasse air fryer for $30 off.