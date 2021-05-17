Long working hours killing 745,000 people a year, study finds

·4 min read
Stock photograph to illustrate long working hours.
Stock photograph to illustrate long working hours.

Long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The first global study of its kind showed 745,000 people died in 2016 from stroke and heart disease due to long hours.

The report found that people living in South East Asia and the Western Pacific region were the most affected.

The WHO also said the trend may worsen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The research found that working 55 hours or more a week was associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease, compared with a working week of 35 to 40 hours.

The study, conducted with the International Labour Organization (ILO), also showed almost three quarters of those that died as a result of working long hours were middle-aged or older men.

Often, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the long hours were worked.

'I'm not spending all day on Zoom anymore'

Man with hands over heart
Man with hands over heart

Five weeks ago, a post on LinkedIn from 45-year-old Jonathan Frostick gained widespread publicity as he described how he'd had a wake-up call over long working hours.

The regulatory programme manager working for HSBC had just sat down on a Sunday afternoon to prepare for the working week ahead when he felt a tightness in his chest, a throbbing in his throat, jawline and arm, and difficulty breathing.

"I got to the bedroom so I could lie down, and got the attention of my wife who phoned 999," he said.

While recovering from his heart-attack, Mr Frostick decided to restructure his approach to work. "I'm not spending all day on Zoom anymore," he said.

His post struck a chord with hundreds of readers, who shared their experiences of overwork and the impact on their health.

Mr Frostick doesn't blame his employer for the long hours he was putting in, but one respondent said: "Companies continue to push people to their limits without concern for your personal well-being."

HSBC said everyone at the bank wished Mr Frostick a full and speedy recovery.

"We also recognise the importance of personal health and wellbeing and a good work-life balance. Over the last year we have redoubled our efforts on health and wellbeing.

"The response to this topic shows how much this is on people's minds and we are encouraging everyone to make their health and wellbeing a top priority."

While the study did not cover the period of the pandemic, WHO officials said the recent jump in remote working and the economic slowdown may have increased the risks associated with long working hours.

"We have some evidence that shows that when countries go into national lockdown, the number of hours worked increase by about 10%," WHO technical officer Frank Pega said.

The report said working long hours was estimated to be responsible for about a third of all work-related disease, making it the largest occupational disease burden.

The researchers said that there were two ways longer working hours led to poor health outcomes: firstly through physiological responses to stress, and secondly because longer hours meant workers were more likely to adopt health-harming behaviours such as tobacco and alcohol use, less sleep and exercise, and an unhealthy diet.

The number of people working long hours was increasing before the pandemic struck, and was around 9% of the total global population, the WHO said.

In the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that people working from home during the pandemic were putting in an average of six hours of unpaid overtime a week.

People who did not work from home put in an average of 3.6 hours a week overtime, the ONS said.

You may also be interested in...

The WHO suggests that employers should now take this into account when assessing the occupational health risks of their workers.

Capping hours would be beneficial for employers as that had been shown to increase productivity, Mr Pega said.

"It's really a smart choice to not increase long working hours in an economic crisis."

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Do you work over 55 hours a week? Please share your experiences with us. Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Bottom line for Get in touch request
Bottom line for Get in touch request

Recommended Stories

  • The Surprising Sign a Woman Finds You Attractive, New Study Says

    We all know the feeling of romantic attraction—that tantalizing, nerve-racking feeling of a possible new connection—but according to recent research, there are fundamental differences in how women process that attraction compared to men. A study published last month in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that for women, attraction can have a significant effect on time perception.So, do good dates linger longer, or does time fly when you're having fun? Read on to learn the strange sign that a woman is attracted to you, and how it may change her feelings toward your date.RELATED: This Is the One Pick-Up Line That Works Every Time, Experts Say. Researchers used speed dating to determine how attraction affects time perception. Several studies have assessed how different situations affect one's perception of time, and most have found that the more cognitive processing is required for a task, the slower time seems to pass. For this reason, researchers have long suspected that processing attraction to a potential partner might, too, affect time perception.The Frontiers study used a speed dating experiment to determine the impact of attraction on time perception. Working with a sample of 37 volunteers—18 women and 19 men—they issued questionnaires before and after the dates that gave insight into their levels of attraction toward their date. Afterward, they were asked to estimate the length of the date itself.For more dating tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. When a woman is attracted to someone, her perception of time slows. The team found that when women were matched with a date they reported to be attractive before and after the date, they tended to overestimate how much time they had spent together. This suggested to the researchers that women's perception of time slows when they are attracted to someone."When a woman perceives a potential partner as physically attractive she pays attention to several other characteristics of that man in order to make a reasoned choice (e.g., economic resources and intelligence), allocating many mental resources in that assessment. The use of these cognitive resources would make the perceived duration of the date longer," the team explained. For men, "time flies when you're having fun." While the researchers found that women's perception of time slowed when faced with an attractive partner, they determined that men's perception of time accelerated. They attributed the difference to women processing more information than men over the course of the date. "Males tend to be less selective than women and they may feel attracted to potential partners based mostly on their physical attractiveness," the team concluded.They also found some truth to the old adage that "time flies when you're having fun"—for men, at least. Those who were most "interested and motivated" by a potential partner more consistently underestimated the lengths of those dates. Less mentally taxed by consciously or subconsciously assessing their date as a long-term prospect, they reported that time passed more quickly. The difference is evolutionary, experts say. To explain the gender gap they observed, the researchers pointed to a 1972 theory by the evolutionary biologist and sociobiologist Robert Trivers. The "parental investment theory," as it's called, "predicts that the sex that invests more in its offspring will be more selective when choosing a mate, and the less-investing sex will have intra-sexual competition for access to mates." According to this theory, women have more evolutionary incentive to choose a high quality partner for reproductive reasons, making them "the more investing sex."Of course, as with any pattern in dating, there will be countless women and men who buck the trend. Still, it's a good reminder that your perception of a first date is highly subjective and likely colored by your own motivations—even more so when attraction is involved.RELATED: If Your Partner Is Asking You This One Question, They Could Be Cheating.

  • Deadly impact of long working hours revealed in new WHO study

    Long working days are killing hundreds of thousands of people each year, WHO says

  • Delta to require all new employees be vaccinated

    Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian said in a CNN interview that all new hires will be required to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.Why it matters: The decision makes Delta the first major U.S. airline to require vaccines. The company said that more than 60% of its employees are vaccinated and it wants "to help maintain this trajectory."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Delta added it will not implement a mandate requiring current workers to be inoculated.What they're saying: "Any person joining Delta in the future, we are going to mandate to be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company," Bastian told CNN on Thursday."You probably will not be able to fly an international flight if you are not vaccinated because it's going to be mandated by local authorities in order to get in the country that you're vaccinated," he added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows

    Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday. In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016. That was an increase of nearly 30% from 2000.

  • I moved from NYC to rural Vermont and had to figure out how to get a strong, high-quality internet connection on my own. I tried it all - here's what works.

    From satellite internet, to boosting cell phone signal, to jimmying together some wild antenna rigs, Alex Lockie has seen or tried just about everything.

  • 111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

    Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002. Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

  • Buying New Construction? Watch Out for This Potential Property Tax Surprise

    I learned the hard way that when it comes to new construction, your property taxes could be higher than expected.

  • How This CEO and New Mom's Mornings Set Her Up for a Productive Day

    Three journals are involved.

  • See Olivia Rodrigo Perform ‘Drivers License,’ ‘Good 4 U’ on ‘SNL’

    Singer makes musical guest debut ahead of new album Sour

  • Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court

    A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference Monday. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, on Monday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court. Wright, father of a young son, was killed April 11 after a traffic stop.

  • This Italian Beauty Retailer Will Instantly Become Your New Favorite Destination for Wellness Essentials

    ...and you can shop all these luxe goods online.

  • Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say their COVID-19 vaccine triggers a strong immune response, bolstering the late-comer program's potential as a booster shot

    The two vaccine-making giants plan to launch a 35,000-person study in the next few weeks, aiming to secure approval before year's end.

  • Baseball Fantasy Game Group Members Plot To Kill Friend For Life Insurance Money

    In Claymont, Delaware, single father Wayne Cappelli, 43, was known for his kindness and his efforts to make a better life for himself and his daughter, Tara. In early 2013, he had a job in a market stocking shelves. He’d typically walk to and from the store from a friend’s house, where he and Tara, 10, had found a place to live. He was making money and progress in his life. Things were looking up and moving in the right direction for Cappelli, a friend told “Mastermind of Murder,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. But on February 16, 2013, a passerby walking his dog around 8 a.m. stumbled upon a man’s body lying about 15 feet off the road by a tree. In his 911 call, he said the victim was in “the fetal position.” Investigators descended upon the area. The victim, whose wallet and driver’s license were still on him, was identified as Cappelli. There was blood on his head, according to New Castle County Police Department Detective Tom Orzechowski, who worked the case. Police considered the possibility that Cappelli had been the victim of a hit and run, but that line of investigation was quickly abandoned. Blood spatter on a utility pole and around the scene suggested that Cappelli had actually been attacked. Meanwhile, the lack of defensive wounds led officials to believe that he had been struck from behind. But why? There was cash in his wallet so it wasn’t a robbery. Authorities canvassed the area. A short distance away they found a cracked aluminum softball bat with blood on it. Investigators believed it to be the murder weapon. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, 6abc.com reported at the time of the murder. For investigators, that helped shed light on the case. Striking someone with a baseball bat is a lot more personal than shooting them afar, Danielle Brennan, DE Deputy Attorney General, told producers. Investigators also learned that Arlene Hearne, who owned the house where Cappelli lived, had called 911 two days before his body was discovered. She’d phoned because he never came home from work. Investigators searched for clues at Cappelli’s home, where they found that he had taken out a life insurance policy just months earlier. The value of the policy shocked them: $360,000. It was a huge sum for someone just getting on his feet. Also shocking was the fact that the beneficiary wasn’t his daughter, Tara, but Paul Disabatino, a friend he’d met through another friend, David Hess, who also lived in Hearne’s house. Cappelli and the men shared an interest in Strat-O-Matic sports simulation games, according to “Mastermind of Murder.” Disabatino acted like he was stunned to learn he was the life insurance beneficiary. He also had an alibi. He was in Pittsburgh at a Strat-O-Matic tournament the whole weekend with Michael Kman, who was also deep into the game. Ryan Shover, Michael Kman and Paul Disabatino When authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel where the tournament was held, Disabatino and Kman showed up periodically. But authorities told producers that because they appeared so often and always made sure to make eye contact with the camera, it raised red flags. Hess had his own alibi. He’d been eating at a fast-food restaurant during the window of time that Cappelli was killed. His story checked out via security video. Investigations got more traction thanks to security footage at the store where Cappelli worked. Video showed that he left work alone and that there was no one following him. But outside the store in the parking lot, a green car was caught on camera circling slowly, almost sharklike. The suspicious car also showed up in security footage near the crime scene. Although the license plate wasn’t visible, a large sticker in a back window could help identify the car. The search was on for the vehicle. Orzechowski then subpoenaed documents and phone recordings linked to the creation of Cappelli’s life insurance policy, which couldn’t pay out while the investigation was underway. Phone recordings revealed that a third party who identified himself as Cappelli’s cousin Tony was also on the call. He could be heard guiding Cappelli and helping him change the beneficiary from Tara to Disabatino. Who was this co-called cousin Tony? Investigators recognized the voice as Kman, according to “Mastermind of Murder.” But Kman had an alibi that showed he was nowhere near the crime scene. Detectives considered the possibility of a hit for hire, but without enough direct evidence the case stalled. Weeks and eventually months went by. In 2014, a year after the murder, the case picked up steam again. Kevin Shannon, a now-retired FBI agent, had been contacted by Disabatino, who told him that Kman had come up with a scheme to kill Cappelli and get his life insurance. Disabatino, like Hess, owed Kman money and, as such, were under his thumb. Shannon told producers that Kman had a knack for preying upon people’s vulnerabilities and used fear tactics to keep them under control. The murder plot involved moving Hess into the same house where Cappelli lived and hiring a hitman, so Hess could be familiar with the route that Cappelli walked to get to work and back home. But who was the actual killer? Disabatino and Hess didn’t know his name, just that he was called “Nazi.” After Shannon teamed up with Orzechowski, phone records led investigators to Ryan Shover, who worked as a landscaper for Kman. The green car seen in the video was registered to Shover’s girlfriend, reported the York Daily Record in 2016. Shover was arrested for murder, while Disabatino and Hess were busted for their roles in the hit for hire. They made a deal and agreed to testify for the prosecution. Kman, who was arrested for first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, eventually agreed to testify against Shover in exchange for a lesser charge. Following a 15-day trial, Shover was found guilty. In April 2018, more than five years after the murder, he was sentenced to two life terms. Kman was sentenced to 30 years, Disabatino to 10 years, and Hess to five years in prison. Cappelli’s daughter, Tara, received the life insurance policy from his murder. To learn more about the case, watch “Mastermind of Murder,” Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen, or stream episodes here.

  • Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs. The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble (ATB).

  • Australia refuses to reopen border until mid-2022

    The Australian government is refusing to relent on its decision to keep the country's border closed to almost all international travel until the middle of next year......a decision that has drawn criticism from business and industry groups, as well as members of the prime minister's own party.Most flights have been for Australians returning from abroad. About 9,000 are trying to return from India alone, but the first flight back on Saturday was half empty, because so many had tested positive.This was Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response:"I've seen the suggestion from others who seem to think we can put people who have tested COVID-positive on planes and bring them into Australia. I mean, that just doesn't make any sense. And we all want to support people as much as we can, but by importing COVID into the country I don't think that's a very sensible or sound thing to do. This sort of testing is required from all places where people are coming from into Australia, whether it's the U.K. or elsewhere. And of course it's important in India, and we have seen those high testing rates, and that's frankly why we took the action we did -- because the risk was very, very high."Australia has had one of the world's most successful efforts at fighting the disease: about 900 deaths and only 30,000 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic. It's credited its border closure, swift contact tracing, and the public compliance with social distancing measures.It also has a travel bubble with New Zealand, which also has very low infection rates.

  • Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix no longer require masks for vaccinated customers, Starbucks starts Monday

    Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix and Sam's Club are dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers. Apple and CVS are looking at policies.

  • ‘Work and a few vacations each year is all we’ve done for the past 34 years’ — This couple has $2.6 million and no idea where to retire

    'We are not dreaming of any specific spot or activities. Enjoyment of our retirement years is the main factor'

  • Cyclone Tauktae: Covid-battered India braces for landfall

    Cyclone Tauktae is likely to be the strongest storm to hit the western state of Gujarat since 1998.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on...

  • Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

    Matthew Lohmeier has been relieved from his post at Space Force after allegedly criticising the US Military for being “Marxist”