Longbranch WA man pleads guilty to double murder, burglary, and theft with a firearm

Shaun Rose, a Longbranch man, was arrested for a double murder in Olalla in August and was sentenced to about 66 years of imprisonment on Wednesday.

A Kitsap County judge called it a “de-facto life sentence,” as Rose is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Rose pled guilty to two murder charges, along with two single charges of burglary and theft with a firearm. He initially pled not guilty in August.

Rose was taken into custody on August 21, 2022. His arrest came three days after Kitsap County deputies found the bodies of Steven and Mina Shulz near their Olalla home.

On August 18, the couple’s daughter called 911 after unsuccessful attempts of contacting her parents. According to court documents, deputies found shattered glass and evidence of forced entry outside the home.

Investigators also determined gunshots were fired inside the home, including at least one inside a bedroom, according to court documents.

Deputies found the bodies of Steven and Mina Shulz in a garbage can nearby, according to court documents.

Both were 51 years old when they were shot and killed, according to deputies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested Rose in Tacoma on August 21.

“Had you walked away that night, or better yet, never approached their home in the first place - none of us would be here today,” the Shulz’s daughter said in court on Wednesday. “It is more than two lives you ended, Shaun. You ended their future, their place in my life, as well as their place in other lives”

KIRO 7 is withholding the first name of Ms. Shulz at her request.

In court Wednesday, she said, “My parents and I have lost our privacy. I feel vulnerable every time I leave my home knowing that everyone in town knows that my parents were murdered. I am approached by people telling me how sorry they are of my loss, and it takes me back to day one.”