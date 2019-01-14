As longest-ever shutdown drags on, federal worker protest grows

As the U.S. government shutdown continues into day 24 — the longest in history — opposition from affected workers is escalating. At the same time, the White House Chief Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett suggested that the nearly 800,000 furloughed workers are “better off” on what he calls an extended vacation. Others disagree.

From park police officers to airport security agents, furloughed federal workers are expressing frustration by joining a union-led march last week over missed paychecks and filing lawsuits. Some workers are already seeking back pay, including overtime and damages for those who are required to work through the shutdown.

Government shutdown protests include this rally against a partial government shutdown at a protest hosted by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Here’s a look a the various signs of defiance:

Air traffic controllers

Despite their vital role in directing air traffic, controllers who are working through the shutdown will not be getting a paycheck for the last two weeks of work. Zero dollar paystubs were distributed last Thursday, according to one controller.

Workers filed a lawsuit last Friday requesting for an expedited hearing for violation of their Fifth Amendment rights, arguing that the “government unlawfully deprived NATCA members of their earned wages without due process.”

Government shutdown protests are increasing as more time passes. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance)

Department of Homeland Security

Employees at the DHS — the epicenter of the wall funding debate — are voicing their frustrations, highlighting that not all federal employees are supportive of the political haggling over the proposed $5.7 billion border wall. The DHS includes groups like the Border Patrol and Immigrations Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Transportation Security Administration

Some TSA employees have resigned over the missed paychecks, while others are considering quitting.

“Every day I’m getting calls from my members about their extreme financial hardship and need for a paycheck,” TSA council president Hydrick Thomas said in a statement. “Some of them have already quit and many are considering quitting the federal workforce because of the shutdown.”

The TSA has said it will compensate employees with one day’s worth of pay in addition to a $500 bonus. But given their importance regarding airport security, TSA employees are expected to continue working without pay for the foreseeable future.

Government shutdown protests coming from the TSA could delay a lot of travel. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Nearly 13,000 FBI agents are likely to have missed their first paycheck last Friday.

“An agent’s financial security is national security,” said FBI Agents Association President Tom O’Connor. “A missed paycheck could jeopardize security clearances.”