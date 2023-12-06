Longest Night vigils will honor Ventura County's 126 homeless deaths last year

Supporters in 2021 honored 136 of Ventura County's homeless residents who died that year during the Longest Night memorial service in Ventura. Longest Night vigils will be held this month in Ventura and Oxnard.

Two vigils are planned this month to remember the 126 homeless Ventura County residents who died during the past year.

Called the Longest Night memorial service, the first vigil is scheduled in downtown Ventura at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd.

The second service will be held at 3:30 p.m. the following day, Dec. 17, in downtown Oxnard's Plaza Park, 500 S. C St.

Friends and family members are encouraged to display photos and other items to honor people they lost between Dec. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30 of this year.

The vigils are traditionally held on or near the winter solstice — the longest night of the year. Solstice is on Dec. 21.

The pair of events also coincide with the start of their cities’ foul weather programs. The initiative puts the local homeless population in hotel and motel rooms when temperatures drop below 40 degrees or when projected rainfall exceeds half an inch.

“Getting them out of the cold and rain is the most important thing for us to do,” said Jenn Harkey, program director of the Ventura County Continuum of Care.

The Longest Night services are organized by homeless service providers, county and city staff, the Oxnard Commission on Homelessness, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura and other local religious leaders.

The vigils will mark the 17th year Ventura has gathered to remember homeless residents who have died. Oxnard’s service will be the fourth such event.

Among the 126 people who died last year — whose ages ranged from 18 to 79 ― 95 were men, said Emilio Ramirez, Oxnard’s housing director. Fentanyl was the “contributing immediate cause of death” for at least 44 people, he said.

The number of people who died last year dropped by 32, reversing a previous increase in deaths among the county's unhoused population.

From 2020 through 2022, annual homeless deaths rose from 76 to 158.

Ventura and Oxnard’s foul weather programs, along with similar projects in Simi Valley and the Conejo Valley, can have a positive impact on the number of deaths, Harkey said.

Emergency shelters throughout the county are almost always full, she said, and when a bed opens up, it’s immediately filled. Extra beds during the winter can get those unable to find space in a shelter out of harsh conditions, she added.

This year, Oxnard will be kicking off its foul weather program.

Ramirez, the city’s housing director, said he didn’t know when the pilot program would launch since staff members are still working to enter into agreements with local hotel operators.

Once online, the effort will offer 20 rooms at local hotels while prioritizing homeless individuals 65 and over.

When the City Council approved the project over the summer, city staff anticipated the program operating between late November through the end of March.

This year marks the third year Ventura has operated its foul weather shelter plan. The program will operate between Dec. 1 and March 31, according to the city’s website.

Last season, temporary shelters were activated 25 times over 45 nights, city data shows. The program helped more than 250 individuals and families, handed out over 3,000 meals and distributed 150 stay-warm packs.

The packs are given to those who don’t secure a room and include a sleeping bag, wool blanket, tarp, beanie, gloves and other items, Ventura city staff have said.

Every year, the county conducts a point-in-time census of the local homeless population. The count recorded a homeless population of 2,441 this year, marking a five-year rising trend.

“We have a growing number of people who are unsheltered, and we can do better,” Harkey said.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Vigils to honor Ventura County's 126 homeless deaths last year