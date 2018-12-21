Has Longfor Group Holdings Limited (HKG:960) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Longfor Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:960) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Were 960’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

960’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of CN¥14b has jumped 39% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 12%, indicating the rate at which 960 is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is merely because of industry tailwinds, or if Longfor Group Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Longfor Group Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.8% is below the HK Real Estate industry of 3.8%, indicating Longfor Group Holdings’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Longfor Group Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 9.6%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 101% to 117% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Longfor Group Holdings’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Longfor Group Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

