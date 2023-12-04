Longhorn died of disease before it was 'illegally dumped' on OSU frat lawn, report says

Social media posts of the animal were posted Friday morning, showing the carcass lying in the front yard of OSU's FarmHouse fraternity.

An initial report revealed a dead longhorn found on the front lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity was diseased before its death, according to a news release.

Final necropsy results from the OSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory will reveal the time and cause of death and any evidence of animal cruelty, the Stillwater news release said. The Stillwater Police Department is working with several agencies regarding "desecrated animal corpse illegally dumped" outside of the Farm House fraternity.

The early investigation also indicates that members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity "have imperative information about the acquisition, transportation, and dumping of the animal corpse," officials said.

Police ask those with information regarding the investigation to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-533-8477.

Texas Longhorns quarterback reacts on Instagram

On Monday, University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers posted an apparent dig at the situation after the Longhorn's 49-21 win over the Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship game last weekend.

He posted a photo on Instagram holding the Big 12 trophy and Most Outstanding Player WWE-style belt with the caption "for Bevo's cousin."

