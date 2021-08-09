Longleaf Partners: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) has Seen Very Strong Value Growth”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 1.27% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, taking year-to-date (YTD) returns to 14.63% while its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, by comparison returned 7.74% and 13.05% over the same periods. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Longleaf Partners Global Fund, the fund mentioned MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), and discussed its stance on the firm. MGM Resorts International is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based hospitality and entertainment company, that currently has a $19.5 billion market capitalization. MGM delivered a 26.34% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 109.20%. The stock closed at $39.81 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what Longleaf Partners Global Fund has to say about MGM Resorts International in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The investments in the preceding paragraph have been long-term holdings, but what about our newer purchases? We have heard from long-time Southeastern/Longleaf observers who look at these stock charts and ask, “How can that still be cheap?” We continue to focus on the importance of value growth and dynamically updating our appraisals. MGM for example has seen very strong value growth since our purchase last year as the company’s properties in the US have rebounded much stronger than even the biggest optimists predicted. Management and the board have reduced risk by monetizing more of MGM’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties, its real estate subsidiary. There is still plenty of value to be added in the online division as well. All this leads to a value per share that was in the $30s last year now approaching $50. The company remains attractively discounted, even after price appreciated 101% since we first bought the stock 9 months ago.

MGM (12%, 0.43%), the casino and online gaming company, was a top contributor as it reported a solid first quarter with Vegas EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs) doubling sequentially and Regional EBITDAR actually growing strongly YOY due to exceptional cost control. The second quarter saw clear signs of even more growth with a strong rebound in travel to the company’s US properties. MGM also continued to de-risk its value and balance sheet by selling over $1 billion of fully valued shares of its real estate subsidiary MGM Growth Properties in the quarter. On the first day of July, the company announced a transaction to consolidate and sell the real estate of its CityCenter project at a price that was accretive to our value per share. "

MGM Grand, Las Vegas
MGM Grand, Las Vegas

david-vives-O7H0w6s9jG0-unsplash

Based on our calculations, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MGM was in 57 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 44 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) delivered a -0.28% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 1.91% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, taking year-to-date (YTD) returns to 13.88% while its […]

  • DKNG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 31, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DKNG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in DKNG:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/draftkin

  • Why Bulls Should Buy the Dip on JinkoSolar Stock

    JKS's 40-day moving average has helped push the security higher several times in the past

  • Should You Consider Investing in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we will be discussing 8 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker based on his hedge fund’s Q1 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Nicholas J. Pritzker’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, you can click to skip ahead to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.