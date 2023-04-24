Longleat safari park's beloved hippo will be greatly missed

A safari park says one of its beloved hippopotamus' will be "deeply missed" after dying at the age of 49.

Sonia had lived at Longleat in Wiltshire since 1976 and some of her keepers had looked after her for more than 40 years.

Staff said her fellow hippo Spot appears to be doing well.

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our veteran animal residents. Sonia... passed away peacefully." a spokesperson said.

Sonia lived at the park's Half Mile Lake and had been a firm favourite for visitors as part of the boat safari.

The safari park said she had a big character which befitted her 1.5 tonne frame.

'Sad loss'

"She will be deeply missed by her devoted keepers.

"Despite the sad loss, fellow hippo, Spot, appears to be doing well and the animal team is keeping a watchful eye over her.

"Sonia even made history a few years ago when she became the first hippo to share UK waters with beavers in 100,000 years… not to mention the Californian sea lions who splash around there too," a spokesperson added.

Hippos normally live for around 40-50 years and Sonia had almost reached her 50th birthday when she died.

They are the third largest living land mammal and their teeth can reach up to 50.8cm (20 inches) in length.

Despite their size, they can also reach speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

Half Mile Lake is an artificial water feature which was designed by Capability Brown and dug by hand in the 18th century.

