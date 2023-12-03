Longmont-area cone zones for Dec. 3-9

Dec. 3—Longmont

—Firestone-Longmont mobility hub: The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub at the Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 interchange. Daytime work hours are expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with periodic overnight work. Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures on Colo. 119 and I-25 and on- and off-ramp closures, as well as 11-foot lane restrictions on the southbound I-25 on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp at Exit 240. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.Tuesday through Thursday, construction crews will be realigning the southbound and northbound off-ramps. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have temporary closures that impact the I-25 southbound and northbound off-ramps at Exit 240, at Colo. 119 and southbound I-25 main line. The project is expected to be completed by August.

—Longs Peak Avenue: Work on the Price Park Tank Replacement Project is underway. This 18-month-long project is intended to improve water quality and service within the city. Eastbound and westbound lanes on Longs Peak Avenue now run next to each other along the south side of the road between Sunset Street and the entrance to the Sunset Golf Course. Access to Price Park is closed, and parking in the Sunset Golf Course and Pool parking lot will be limited until next spring. Recreational facilities — including Sunset Park, Sunset Pool and Sunset Golf Course — are expected to remain open during construction. There is still two-way traffic, but the existing westbound lane is expected to remain closed, and the new traffic pattern to remain in place until the project is completed in the spring.

Boulder County

—Longmont Dam Road bridge rehabilitation: The second bridge over North St. Vrain Creek on Longmont Dam Road is being rehabilitated. Expect daytime weekday lane closures at the bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longer delays may be experienced when equipment is being relocated in the construction area. The project is expected to last through November.

—Left Hand water line replacement: The Left Hand Water District is installing a new water line at 65th Street between Nelson and St. Vrain.

—North 51st Street/North 55th Street: North 51st Street/North 55th Street has been reopened to all travel. Travelers can still expect intermittent lane closures during daytime, weekday working hours.

—Colo. 119/Boulder Canyon Drive and Fourmile Canyon Drive crosswalk relocation: The crosswalk at the intersection of Colo. 119/Boulder Canyon Drive and Fourmile Canyon Drive will be temporarily relocated approximately 200 feet to the west so crews can make repairs to the concrete multiuse trail on the south side of Colo. 119. Access to the Boulder Canyon Path will remain in place. No closures of Boulder Canyon or Fourmile Canyon drives will be necessary. Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Work is anticipated to last into December.

Erie

—Irrigation ditch work on N. 119th Street: JOC Construction will be converting an existing open channel irrigation ditch into a piped irrigation system on N. 119th Street near the Rex Ranch Development. Residents and drivers in the area should expect partial lane closures for the duration of the project, expected to be completed by the end of December (weather permitting).

—Waterline installation on WCR 5: HEI Civil will install a new water line on WCR 5 to supply water to the upcoming Westerly and Sunset developments. Work hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when traffic control is in place. When traffic is not impacted, work will occur under the normal town work hours of 7 a.m. to dusk. Traffic control devices and flaggers will be on site to assist motorists through the work zone. Delays may occur. Work is expected to conclude Dec. 15.

Mead

—Colo. 66 intersection project: CDOT is working on an improvement project on Colo. 66 in Mead at the intersections of Colo. 66 and WCR 7 and Colo. 66 and WCR 13 (Colorado Boulevard) The traffic signal systems will be replaced at both intersections. An asphalt overlay will be applied at the WCR 7 intersection. Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Work is expected to be completed in late March.