Longmont-area cone zones for Jan. 21-27

Jan. 20—Longmont

—Firestone-Longmont mobility hub: The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub at the Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 interchange. Daytime work hours are expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with periodic overnight work. Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures on Colo. 119 and I-25 and on- and off-ramp closures, as well as 11-foot lane restrictions on the southbound I-25 on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp at Exit 240. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, construction crews will be realigning the southbound and northbound off-ramps. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have temporary closures that impact the I-25 southbound and northbound off-ramps at Exit 240, at Colo. 119 and southbound I-25 main line. The project is expected to be completed by August.

—Longs Peak Avenue: Work on the Price Park Tank Replacement Project is underway. This 18-month-long project is intended to improve water quality and service within the city. Eastbound and westbound lanes on Longs Peak Avenue now run next to each other along the south side of the road between Sunset Street and the entrance to the Sunset Golf Course. Access to Price Park is closed, and parking in the Sunset Golf Course and Pool parking lot will be limited until next spring. Recreational facilities — including Sunset Park, Sunset Pool and Sunset Golf Course — are expected to remain open during construction. There is still two-way traffic, but the existing westbound lane is expected to remain closed, and the new traffic pattern to remain in place until the project is completed in the spring.

Erie

—Colo. 7 and 119th Street: An intersection improvement project at Colo. 7 and 119th Street is officially underway, with an expected completion in late 2024. Residents will notice traffic control installations guiding the flow as construction teams dive into their tasks, including utility potholing and preparatory earthwork operations. Concurrently, various existing structures, such as fencing, will be removed to make room for the upgrades.

Mead

—Colo. 66 intersection project: CDOT is working on an improvement project on Colo. 66 in Mead at the intersections of Colo. 66 and WCR 7 and Colo. 66 and WCR 13 (Colorado Boulevard). The traffic signal systems will be replaced at both intersections. An asphalt overlay will be applied at the WCR 7 intersection. Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Work is expected to be completed in late March.