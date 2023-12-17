Longmont-area home sales, Dec. 17, 2023
Dec. 17—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Greg and Erinn Bowser: 815 Winding Brook Drive, Nre Invest LLC, $392,600.
Yousaf Masih: 1063 Spartan Ave., CB Signature Homes LLC, $448,000.
Darrel Watson: 1762 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $575,000.
Tiffany and Richard Walters: 1124 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $746,900.
Dacono
Kevin and Amanda Holvig: 4615 Meadow Drive, KB Home Colo. Inc., $620,000.
Erie
Linda and Robert Elmers: 1082 Anker Drive, Lucas and Juliana Huffman, $562,900.
Alice and Loren Jaffe: 1362 Leyner Drive, Aaron Juretus, $630,000.
Pemba and Meena Sherpa: 1939 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $660,000.
Jodie Carroll: 1853 Tynan Drive, Dennis and Karen Obrien, $685,000.
Brian Morgan: 1952 Morgan Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $705,000.
Kelly Ryan: 1739 Maccullen Drive, E Susan Southwell, $750,000.
Jensen Bergman: 699 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $783,400.
April Phillips: 825 Dakota Lane, Eric Reid, $799,000.
Jodi and Jon Dubravac: 1868 Morgan Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $830,000.
Andreas and Shannon Jucker: 691 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $855,000.
Samantha Taylor: 1848 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $855,900.
Cassie and Jordan Smith: 1971 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $886,200.
Melissa and Gabriel Douda: 707 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $888,800.
Heidi Cooper: 1840 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $918,300.
Bobby Chettry: 2001 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $995,000.
Greg Marcus: 1197 Northridge Drive, Brandon Kortgaard, $1,025,900.
Jennifer and Brian Kane: 1955 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $1,115,500.
Ellen Riepma: 2847 Eagle Circle, Allen and Rhonda Wolfe, $1,470,000.
Robert Yetman: 1103 Quarry Circle, Boulder Creek Colliers LLC, $1,613,100.
Robert and Melanie Mckenney: 4885 Avery Court, Brett and Tamara Russell, $2,200,000.
Firestone
Blair Cabradillanguyen: 12686 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $589,700.
Michael and Kailey Yantz: 12971 Grasslands St., Lennar Colo. LLC, $710,000.
Fort Lupton
Guadalupe and Paola Ramirez: 742 Mckinley Ave., Stacey Fryar, $315,000.
Argelia Quesada: 2218 Monte Vista St., Ellen Elizabeth Westover, $460,000.
Frederick
Marcela Gonzalez: 7015 Kali Court, Melody Homes Inc., $415,000.
Jordan and Ron Sterling: 5204 13th St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $415,000.
Robert Nirenberg: 705 Cedar Drive, Cody Holland Remington, $485,000.
Danna Molleda: 7416 Delores Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $544,900.
Ryan and Makayla Romey: 5513 Triple Crown Drive, Shane and Lori May, $680,000.
Grover
Bobbi and Richard Graham: 222 Kearney St., Lynn Smith, $412,000.
Longmont
Robert Rouse: 940 Sumac St., Robert and Marc Rouse, $360,000.
Joseph Manriquez: 2048 Spencer St., Christopher Winding, $430,000.
Diego and Natalie Villalon: 4501 Nelson Road Unit 2405, Jorden Family Trust, $451,500.
Kevin Kowalski: 1562 Venice Lane, Karen Hufnagl, $495,000.
Robert Mclennan: 12795 Columbine Drive, United Colo. LLC, $500,000.
Juan Rodriguez: 1735 Sumac St., Gregory and Brenda Feldman, $510,000.
Dawn Whisler: 188 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $527,800.
Ryan Schnell: 430 Overbrook Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $535,000.
Logan Fettes: 20 Exner Place, Dwight and Mariah Muhlbradt, $540,000.
Julie Kostka: 729 Emery St., Dennis A Pribbenow, $552,500.
Carlos Chairezcorchado: 1560 Cambridge Drive, Christopher and Brooke Coder, $570,000.
Christian Martinez: 1631 Foster Drive, Suzanne M Phillips, $592,500.
Carly Tobin: 15 Baylor Drive, James and Tammy Kepple, $610,000.
Joel and Hannah Collingwood: 5900 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $614,400.
Jennifer and Dylan Perry: 2945 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $648,300.
Edward and Elvira Glenn: 1603 Lincoln Court, Roy W Salinas, $650,000.
Rebecca Lettner: 2921 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $667,000.
Sandra Farnsworth: 3557 Larkspur Circle, William and Elaine Butler, $668,200.
Ken Spencer: 2913 S Flat Circle, DFH Mandarin LLC, $668,300.
William and Holly Chrisman: 186 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $690,100.
Bruce and Karen Mygatt: 1130 Hummingbird Circle, Dathan Ellis, $700,000.
Jennifer and Jonathan Hart: 4926 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $803,500.
James Gilmore: 1038 Deer Pond Court, Jonathon and Joan King, $820,000.
Sumit Kumar: 2241 Tyrrhenian Drive, Sandra K Pettinger, $899,000.
Christian Gulbin: 2117 Sicily Circle, Jeannette Ross, $953,000.
Chandra and Daniel Gebelin: 1077 Purdue Drive, Melanie and John Bimson, $965,000.
Thomas and Stacy Musgrave: 1321 Ruby Way, Timothy and Cynthia Bullen, $1,055,000.
Andrew Russ: 1727 Montgomery Circle, Lucas and Clare Kalisher, $1,225,000.
Carl and Heather Lippke: 4146 Heatherhill Circle, Geoffrey and Carissa Mina, $1,750,000.
Mead
Ryan and Hannah Sigg: 17029 County Road 5, Marvin W Lubovich, $525,000.
Edgar Navarro: 14788 Charbray St., Candice Lynn Culjat, $564,000.
Niwot
Neva Phair: 4692 Palmer Court, P and Kathleen Dodd, $1,625,000.
Carolina and Sergio Nahuz: 8906 Little Raven Trail, Terry and Catherine Olkin, $2,700,000.