Longmont-area home sales, Dec. 10, 2023

Dec. 10

Berthoud

Tamara Kaler: 420 Colorado Ave., Galen Ira Invest LLC, $429,900.

Guthrie and Lauren Gundy: 200 Bein St., Cassidy and Krista Galbraith, $476,000.

Jeffrey and Beth Starritt: 2442 Tabor St., David and Andrea Sutton, $620,000.

Melinda Dawson: 552 Mount Rainier Court, Brandon and Charlotte Rafferty, $710,000.

Dacono

Ramon Bustillos: 1203 Mackenzie Court, Cmh Homes Inc., $271,000.

Scot and Phyllis Moser: 3512 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $683,600.

Erie

Iliyan Dimitrov: 1495 Blue Sky Way Unit 9-306, Twig Ertl, $305,000.

Pratap Adhikari: 1883 Merrill Circle E, Century Land Holdings LLC, $615,000.

Tanya Tukade: 203 Maplewood Drive, Clark Family Invest LLC, $699,900.

Thomas and Marsha Hinkle: 2138 Indian Paintbrush Way, Steven and Ashley Demshki, $709,000.

Sean and Christi Walker: 1896 Morgan Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $729,900.

Shady Ahmed: 715 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $786,000.

Andrea and Justin Lewis: 1823 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $885,000.

Jason and Lauren Ginn: 2161 Driver Lane, Candice L Szafranski Trust, $1,700,000.

Firestone

Lisa and John Butler: 405 Florence Court, Mark A Schofield, $430,000.

John Ries: 5408 Riverbend Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $555,700.

Donald and Melody Peoples: 10197 Cedar St., Rachel and Taylor Vanproosdy, $590,000.

Gregory and Brenda Feldman: 8865 Foxfire St., Kimberly and Michael Lomas, $640,000.

Matthew and Kimberly Clabaugh: 4910 Silverleaf Ave., Glenda Lynn Small, $640,000.

Fort Lupton

Michelle Gutierrez: 402 Harrison Ave., Lindsey Overton, $285,000.

John and Cheryl Ratkiewicz: 2212 Saddle Back Court, Stanley J Watson, $315,300.

Stephanie Lara: 1406 Third St., Dennis and Debra David, $460,000.

Frederick

Carolyn Smoot: 6116 Easton Circle, Erin and Michael Noel, $493,000.

Irene and Logan Bell: 6163 Easton Circle, Royer Castillo, $520,000.

Joaquin Gochez: 6429 Eagle Butte Ave., Mark and Christina Siebels, $660,000.

Longmont

Kevin Schuster: 310 Wadsworth Court, Susan Miles, $367,500.

Martina and Alan Johnson: 1025 Collyer St., Elevated Equity LLC, $417,000.

Fabian and Jimena Soto: 10698 Butte Drive, Luis and Ines Tarango, $430,000.

Rita Gurung: 1572 Sepia Ave., Paul Richard Arner, $450,000.

Leland and Abbie Wilson: 12855 Park Creek Way, Robert and Diane Huyck, $555,000.

Amit Bhardwaj: 2909 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $609,500.

Bennett and Jamie Bradt: 7709 County Road 24, Ron and Claudette Matthews, $787,000.

Greg and Karen Funseth: 346 Baker St., Jennifer E Nagele, $965,000.

Mead

Scott and Patricia Jonell: 3430 Dryden Place, Landsea Homes Colo. LLC, $500,000.

Roger and Barbara Mcdowell: 17556 Margil Road, Nathan and Christy Julka, $506,500.