Longmont-area home sales, Dec. 3, 2023
Dec. 3—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Allenspark
Michael and Cinthia Romero: 603 S Skinner Road, Carolee C Strom, $650,000.
Berthoud
Arlene Brock: 820 13th St., Gerald P Helfrich, $245,500.
Wayne and Tamara Gaffney: 17804 Keller Drive, Squirrel Holdings LLC, $450,000.
Nicole Bayhan: 607 Bristlecone Court, Taylor Family Trust, $559,000.
Sharon and Michael Farley: 850 Humboldt Peak Lane, Judith G Wright, $575,000.
Jeffrey and Brandy Klingenberg: 3104 Megan Way, Deborah and Dale Hartman, $875,000.
Brandon Kortgaard: 1400 S County Road 17, Carrie Mulder, $1,200,000.
Dacono
Ines Diaz: 260 Garfield St., Michel and Judith Cuypers, $535,000.
Ryan and Patrick Lynch: 3464 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $575,000.
Nicholas and Rena Buller: 3452 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $613,500.
Erie
Daniel and Hannah Terao: 144 Sassafras St., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $577,900.
Emily and Mark Hendrickson: 1058 Acadia Circle, Marisa C Martinez, $600,000.
David Bickford: 1652 Holeman Drive, Brooke M Garrett, $707,000.
Michael and Michael Coppa: 1815 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $897,800.
Jesse and Shelly Hammonds: 1979 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $899,900.
Angela and Brent Crews: 1875 Burke Drive, Christopher and Kat Shinn, $965,000.
Josh and Allison Scott: 2137 Fountain Circle, Fim LLC, $1,500,000.
Firestone
Garry Kamas: 9125 Owl Lake Drive, Richelle and Jeffery Conway, $325,000.
Kaylyn Kilmer: 12825 Eagle River Road, Opendoor Property Trust I, $518,000.
Russell Salter: 6401 Sparrow Ave., Robert J Hart, $545,000.
Rebecca and Charles Lawson: 5913 Oak Meadows Blvd., Opendoor Property Trust I, $585,000.
Fort Lupton
Roberto Hoyos: 1103 Pacific Court, Robert Philby, $390,000.
Brayden Goodrich: 10321 County Road 23, Candice Sekich, $400,000.
Brian Martella: 8582 County Road 21, William M Lent, $575,000.
Frederick
Nickifor Gromicko: 3763 Imperial St. Unit B, H B LLC, $252,200.
Ronald and Carol Etter: 7845 Cattail Grn, Susanne K Downing, $310,000.
Johnsa Phares: 308 Linden St., Jacob Ronald Dunham, $480,000.
Hayden and Magan Cortez: 6197 Bauer Court, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $573,100.
Mark and Christine Sneden: 3210 Lump Gulch Way, Michael and Jill Ermentraut, $590,000.
Gabriela Escalante: 6818 Sequoia St., Kamal and Bijaya Karki, $605,000.
Longmont
Jose Gomez: 819 Grand Ave., Eric and Eric Sundman, $400,000.
Arthur and Ronel Stevens: 2639 Elmhurst Circle, Sandra J Fountain, $413,800.
Shayne Madsen: 3626 Oakwood Drive, Stephanie B Szobota, $420,000.
Mark and Elizabeth Danielson: 260 Lincoln St., Katheryn L Paullus, $445,000.
Julie Bell: 350 High Point Drive Apt C201, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $450,600.
Michael Stompanato: 1329 Trail Ridge Road, Stephen Scott Hays, $460,000.
Hailey Wolfe: 1724 Spencer St., Tracey L Granger, $506,500.
Megan Gomez: 2202 Calais Drive Unit B, Merrill Bohaning, $520,000.
Daniel Gomez: 2443 Alpine St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $525,000.
Taylor Bowman: 1401 Mount Evans Drive, Andrea M Welch, $525,000.
Polly Voss: 13726 Siltstone St., Melody Homes Inc., $535,000.
Nevada Jenkins: 168 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $546,100.
Hannah Rogal: 2829 Hartwick Circle, Nicholas R Midgley, $547,000.
Joseph and Frieda Dempster: 2171 Winding Drive, Mary J Staples, $675,000.
Mark Esposito: 1517 Goshawk Drive, Todd and Suzanne Dirkes, $720,000.
Lucas Sabalo: 2916 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $726,000.
Kurt Blickenstaff: 3837 Columbia Drive, Ethan and Gwenevere Davis, $795,000.
Daniel Dudley: 6967 Fairways Drive, Scott Nicholas Quill, $949,000.
Lyons
Jennifer and Douglas Odden: 21005 State Highway 7, Edwin Showers, $450,000.
Danielle Murphy: 220 Jasper Drive, Paul C Rahn, $755,000.
Luis Nagaki: 110 Hopi Court, John R Frazer, $850,000.
Stephen and Patricia Kalthoff: 154 Stone Canyon Drive, Richard and Lisa Pentz, $1,195,000.
Mead
George and Mary Horner: 5425 County Road 32 Unit 10, June A Brumley, $200,000.
Niwot
Stephen Tebo: 8858 Marathon Road, Surinder and Renae Dahiya, $1,700,000.
Platteville
Martin Garcia: 787 Rodgers Circle, Marcos F Marquezvillalobos, $507,000.