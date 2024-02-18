Longmont-area home sales, Feb. 18, 2024

Feb. 18—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.

Berthoud

Elizabeth and Charles Patton: 729 Sage Place, Justin Nelson, $484,000.

Marc Snyder: 130 Keep Circle, Brandon and Heather Alverson, $500,000.

James and Debra Crocker: 314 E Michigan Ave., Catherine A Howe, $515,000.

Ryan and Chelsea Irwin: 1344 Eliza Ave., Bronze Door Homes LLC, $1,120,000.

Dacono

Joseph and Katie Freeman: 5625 W View Circle, Michael and Jamie Perkins, $532,000.

Erie

Joel Lampe: 1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-308, Jeffrey O Hubbard, $375,000.

Margaret Kelly: 1795 Peach Ave., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $680,800.

Zachary and Alexa Elkins: 470 Pikes View Drive, Ann L Campbell, $715,000.

John and Jacqueline Ancmon: 26 Marlowe Drive, Kristaphor D Shahinian, $719,000.

Curtis and Tara Low: 937 Equinox Drive, Zane and Kaitlin Lanter, $740,000.

Christian Mayled: 1829 Merrill Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $740,000.

Catherine and Mark Clayton: 683 Alpine Ridge St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $750,000.

Jeffrey and Kimberly Nicks: 754 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $761,700.

Stephen and Andra Walden: 1157 Highlands Drive, Marion and An Cantillano, $770,000.

Jeffrey and Monica Strong: 2295 Holly Drive, William Drake Tracy, $770,000.

Firestone

Kyle and Brittanie Locquiao: 103 Jackson Drive, Christopher and Fitzgerald, $313,000.

Gabriel Garcia: 226 Florence Ave., Lilujesh LLC, $502,000.

Glenn and Daniel Colwell: 5420 Basin Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $514,300.

Clayton Wilmeth: 5402 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $657,900.

Fort Lupton

Shannon Rodriguez: 1133 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $506,900.

Jacob Kartes: 1105 Payton Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $514,900.

Dylon Patterson: 2331 Tate Ave., Pamela L Patterson, $650,000.

Frederick

Tyler Bridge: 5206 13th St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $420,000.

Michael Dove: 5546 Drake St., Jasmin Portillo, $525,000.

Taylor Thompson: 5861 Canyon Way, David Deleon, $590,000.

Robin Bidwell: 5121 Mt Arapaho Circle, Thomas and Karen Mcintosh, $608,000.

Thomas and Karen Mcintosh: 5223 Mt Arapaho Circle, Christopher F Hauke, $625,500.

Longmont

Griffin Norwesh: 10429 Butte Drive, Willem De Froy, $435,000.

Coltan Grabau: 13629 Topaz St., Melody Homes Inc., $496,900.

Sofia Ahlberg: 4306 Gypsum Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $525,000.

Donald and Shonda Jobe: 5085 Rangeview Ave., Trevor and Amy Materasso, $758,500.

Mead

Brandy Hartman: 201 Fifth St., Marjo Properties LLC, $375,000.

Orchard

Tye and Kathryn Stencel: 46490 US Highway 34, William and Debra Senseney, $665,000.

Platteville

Michael and Emily Ullmann: 16487 Stoneleigh Road S, Zavvie Offers, $975,000.