Longmont-area home sales, Feb. 25, 2024
Feb. 25—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Arlene Brock: 816 13th St., Gerald P Helfrich, $245,500.
Sean Odonnell: 2762 Center Park Way, Rachel Odonnell, $380,000.
Kenneth and Alyssa Cruzen: 344 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $471,000.
Ian Munro: 531 Ranchhand Drive, Wesley and Kayleigh Bennett, $520,000.
Mark and Patricia Pevoteaux: 765 Grays Peak Lane, Anthony Jr. Mazzei, $540,000.
Michael and Avonlea Sargent: 1239 Sun River Road, Derek and Melann Medrano, $575,500.
Sutton Betti: 1900 First St., James and Betty Hendrix, $699,000.
Brian and Patricia Woo: 3101 Piper Glen Drive, Toll Southwest LLC, $1,083,400.
Dacono
Tania Reyesgallegos: 1028 Macdavidson Circle, Jo Enterprises Lllp, $304,000.
Makaylin Martinez: 823 Gabriel Court, Kristin Flanagan, $313,000.
Anthony Bravo: 226 Third St., Bertha J Bravoleyva, $379,000.
Erie
Bryan Giger: 317 Smith Circle, David and Yvonne Mussett, $440,000.
Joyce and Christy Richmond: 230 Holbrook St., Jnt Re Holdings LLC, $525,000.
Alexander and Bethany Morray: 1777 Tynan Drive, Henry Wang, $620,000.
Timothy Anderson: 1334 Mathews Way, Balmukund and Salina Adhikari, $643,000.
Phoebe Amago: 3306 Billington Drive, Colo. Property LLC, $690,000.
Tammy Sandoval: 1468 Peach Ave., Slc Homebuilding LLC, $700,300.
Hansen Hoss: 1490 Hickory Drive, Andrew and Michael Norman, $707,000.
Kendra and Cory Olson: 1364 Jackson Drive, Jonathan and Diane Windemuller, $806,000.
Aneesh Garg: 2771 Odell Drive, Carter and Anne Davis, $830,000.
Michael and Jamie Perkins: 1787 Merrill Drive, Lennar Colo. LLC, $840,000.
Logan and Kasey Soraci: 1232 Richards Court, Hartmut and Ria Spetzler, $1,010,000.
Felipe and Rafaela Tonello: 1045 Red Iron Court, Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc., $1,119,600.
Firestone
Thimaphon Kan: 11337 Ebony St., Offerpad Spe Borrower A LLC, $490,000.
Seferino and Graciela Ortiz: 10167 Falcon St., Theophilus Shawn Williams, $535,000.
Fort Lupton
Austin Hudson: 646 S Fulton Ave., Kathy and Luis Rodriguez, $450,000.
Frederick
Anthony and Meredith Shepard: 121 Johnson St., Eldin Homes LLC, $430,000.
Ronald Frenkel: 323 Coal Ridge Drive, Jeffrey Allen Blakesley, $475,000.
Christopher and Carina Wagner: 7238 Animas Ave., Noella C Garrick, $479,900.
Jonathan and Nancy Reeves: 5411 Fox Run Blvd., Nathan and Vanessa Moore, $487,500.
Attiya Ahmad: 206 Maple St., Ryan Ray Kober, $500,000.
Jason and Isabella Ketcham: 6168 Ralston St., Jonpaul Talley, $525,000.
Arya and Amar Deep: 6519 Empire Ave., Kristen and Chad Runion, $690,000.
Longmont
Cheyenne Wiseman: 3100 Concord Way, Margie Raymond, $262,500.
Lara Mcdermott: 942 Bross St., Brie A Tanner, $330,000.
Cassandra Penn: 804 Lashley St., Gregory and Brenda Feldman, $330,000.
Colin Brown: 500 Lashley St. Unit 4, Charles Russel Lyman, $410,000.
Juan Castaneda: 1808 Calkins Ave., 23 Palms LLC, $437,000.
John Cawelti: 1521 Lamplighter Drive, Nichole Lynn Pattermann, $450,000.
Javan and Briana Bhebhebrooks: 370 High Point Drive Apt D201, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $463,400.
Allison and David Boxall: 370 High Point Drive Apt D205, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $464,000.
Kathleen and Sheldon Sands: 1716 Spencer St., Steven and Kimberly Anderson, $465,000.
Dan and Lynette Gormley: 4145 Da Vinci Drive, Richard L Miller, $485,000.
Denise Droneburg: 2115 Hackberry Circle, Ashly Blanc, $505,000.
Samantha Jagoda: 1705 Collyer St., B P H Constr. Corp, $506,000.
Joshua and Danielle Feaster: 1805 Spencer St., Jeffrey and Renee Stolte, $520,000.
Deanna Romano: 2538 Stratford Lane, Guy and Bonita Michael, $520,000.
Timothy Kassel: 190 High Point Drive, Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, $533,900.
Brendan and Amanda Hall: 13709 Siltstone St., Melody Homes Inc., $549,900.
Darryn and Krisstine Highland: 13711 Siltstone St., Melody Homes Inc., $558,900.
Lindsey Jamison: 2909 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $590,000.
Robert Anstey: 1034 Ninth Ave., Bridget K Fice, $627,500.
Parmesh Mohan: 61 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $635,600.
Robert and Jacqueline Woods: 966 Champion Circle, Robert C Lucas, $640,000.
Jacob and Victoriya Schriver: 4685 N Bend Court, Kirk R Fronckiewicz, $645,000.
Victorino and Carol Duarte: 14427 N 83rd St., Carol and Maureen Conway, $650,000.
Tom Simion: 2913 Hidden Brook Place, DFH Mandarin LLC, $661,100.
Ashok Yadav: 2925 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $669,300.
Jeneuse Geula: 1228 Fordham St., Front Range Properties LLC, $689,000.
Katelyn and Jeffrey Rettig: 11709 Elmer Linn Drive, Maxwell Survivors Trust, $740,000.
Milton Carrillo: 1830 Red Cloud Road, Richard E James, $765,000.
Carrie and Edward Trochim: 4828 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $896,500.
Troy and Jennifer Alderfer: 533 Nesting Crane Lane, Thomas and Karen Charles, $1,750,000.
Lyons
Skyla Olds: 276 Sandstone Drive, Robert O Smith, $635,000.
Mead
Tina and Randy Mally: 16321 11th St., Edward and Lisa Schlagel, $635,000.
Gary and Sheila Arnold: 18760 Wagon Trail, Mark G Mounkes, $795,000.
Kelly and William Gregorak: 202 Mulligan Lake Drive, Kurt and Valerie Pourbaix, $1,100,000.
Platteville
Nathaniel Bisignano: 1504 Sanchez Court, Jason Carlson, $385,000.