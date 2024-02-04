Longmont-area home sales, Feb. 4, 2024
Feb. 4—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
David and Deborah Martin: 5001 Meining Road, Donald and Jeanne Crutchley, $790,000.
Peter and Cynthia Jobbagy: 3063 Piper Glen Drive, Toll Southwest LLC, $1,032,600.
Chad and Theresa Owen: 2790 Heron Lakes Parkway, John and Jennifer Dammarell, $1,390,000.
Dacono
Kyle Franklin: 1240 Mactavish St., Akers Asset Management LLC, $396,000.
Roxanne Mchale: 720 Stonehaven St., David Pernicsen, $467,000.
Angela and Brandon Lambdin: 5697 W View Circle, Louis and Denise Pilkington, $530,000.
Erie
Colten and Kristin Highley: 713 Gold Hill Drive, Riley A Mount, $638,000.
Kristen and Adam Dicicco: 1134 Eichhorn Drive, Luis A Zubiate, $640,000.
Doug Briggs: 220 Bonanza Drive, Julie A Benham, $730,000.
Cameron Elliott: 292 Horizon Way, E and Richard Ross, $851,500.
Amber and Stephanie Morrison: 1931 Marlowe Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $889,900.
Danielle Radden: 1223 Northview Drive, James and Angella Frawley, $897,000.
Wendell Hunton: 185 Sunbeam Court, Justin and Autumn Helmick, $915,000.
Byron and Elizabeth Griffin: 1820 Willow Drive, Slc Homebuilding LLC, $955,900.
Fort Lupton
Kim Wilson: 320 S Park Ave., Nathan T Clark, $280,000.
Andrew Segovia: 154 Mckinley Ave., Ty Gordon, $355,000.
Hector Romo: 916 Cottonwood Court, Recycled Properties LLC, $445,000.
Frederick
Elizabeth Reimer: 5210 13th St., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $421,500.
Kathleen and Joshua Lyons: 7408 Delores Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $522,900.
Longmont
Christopher Henry: 4840 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $725,000.
Platteville
Kyle and Silvia Lieser: 16504 Badminton Road N, Ralph and Stephanie Whelihan, $940,000.