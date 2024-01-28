Longmont-area home sales, Jan. 28, 2024
Jan. 28—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Glenn Clark: 1205 Cedar Drive, Joshua Peter Elliott, $410,000.
Bert and Tracey Asa: 1163 Summit Vista Drive, CB Signature Homes LLC, $441,900.
Tim Smith: 560 Windom Peak Lane, Christine C Gray, $585,000.
James and Marilyn Slager: 2997 Newfound Lake Road, Toll Southwest LLC, $799,200.
Leister and Nancy Bowling: 1269 Swan Peter Drive, Custom On Site Bldrs Inc., $1,006,000.
Dacono
Anthony and Jenna Federico: 3266 Sweetgrass Parkway, Danny and Cortney Dodson, $590,000.
Erie
Dana Lappen: 2565 Wisteria Drive, Orchard Property V LLC, $610,000.
Judith and Robert Neukirchner: 1961 Briarwood Place, Three Ridges Invest LLC, $625,000.
Ryan and Jenna Ligon: 1147 Highlands Drive, Lindal and Lynett Tompkins, $664,000.
Ram Mahat: 1144 Mircos St., James and Danielle Kirk, $670,000.
Michael and Debra Stevenson: 480 Golden Peak Court, Julia and Mark Dimartino, $680,000.
Christopher Ballard: 1949 Merrill Circle W, Lennar Colo. LLC, $714,900.
Mechelle and Myra Violalewis: 1182 Red Iron Court, Rmhslb Owner 1 LLC, $985,000.
David and Chloe Wood: 69 Pear Lake Court, Jared and Lori Yando, $1,220,000.
Firestone
Jason and Carol Barnes: 12687 Cove St., Barefoot Residential LLC, $516,300.
Tyler and Kalyn Dyal: 6615 St Vrain Ranch Blvd., Kristen M Reeves, $525,000.
Sara Ely: 5437 Basin Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $574,600.
Fort Lupton
Hector Espinoza: 1158 Cottonwood Ave., Opendoor Property Trust I, $450,000.
Taylor and Tiffany Toppel: 518 Ryan Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $534,800.
Frederick
Alejandro Camargo: 6201 Easton Circle, Marie and Robert Dow, $405,000.
Uan and Evonne Ta: 6020 Sandstone Circle, Diaaeddin Bandar, $510,000.
Longmont
Terri and Sidney Mcallister: 927 Grant St., Eric and Holly Downs, $500,000.
Eric and Amy Zigler: 12829 River Rock Way, Bobbie Spamer, $538,000.
Chang Zhou: 53 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $583,200.
Adrian and Cynthia Castro: 2917 Buffalo Fork Lane, DFH Mandarin LLC, $600,000.
Konner and Caroline Atkin: 57 Acorn Creek Court, DFH Mandarin LLC, $621,300.
Hem Shrestha: 2420 Mapleton Circle, Genna and Haden Fesenmeyer, $775,000.
Jason and Jessica Ullmann: 4852 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $867,500.
Mead
Sadie Lund: 3586 Settler Ridge Drive, Walters Family Trust, $450,000.
Shirley Larson: 2127 Dexter St., Darren Crank, $473,700.
Emily and Nickolas Bolks: 16767 Lake Helen Blvd., Heidi Li, $519,000.
Platteville
Juanpaul and Morgan Delport: 601 Cultivator Lane, Keegan and Kelsey Blake, $450,000.